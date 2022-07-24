Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final LIVE at World Athletics Championships 2022: Follow live coverage of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final Live Updates: Neeraj is first in the order in the final and his first throw is a foul. India's Rohit Yadav throws 77.96m in his first attempt.

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra records an 82.39 m throw in his second attempt. Every athlete will get three throws each before the top eight move on for three final throws to decide the champion.

Julian Weber is third with 86.86m throw.

Jakub Vadlejch is second with 87.23m throw.

Anderson Peters currently leads with a throw of 90.21m.

India's Rohit Yadav goes 78.05m in his second attempt.

Welcome to our live coverage of the men's javelin throw final at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. India's Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav will be in action soon. Stay tuned.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final with a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final is scheduled to start at 7.05 am IST. Rohit Yadav from India will also be part of the final event.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George is the first and the only Indian so far to win a medal at the World athletics championships. She won a bronze with a jump of 6.70m at the 2003 Paris edition.

Meanwhile, the men’s triple jump final is underway and India's Eldhose Paul is taking part in it. He has had a jump of 16.37 and 16.79 in the two attempts and is currently sixth on the list.

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022 LIVE Updates: India's Neeraj chopra is aiming to become teh first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics. He qualified for the men’s javelin final with a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt on Friday. The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George is the first and the only Indian so far to win a medal at the World athletics championships. She won a bronze with a jump of 6.70m at the 2003 Paris edition.

Preview: Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the final at the World Athletics Championships 2022, and will once again set his sights on gold at USA’s Oregon.

Neeraj qualified for the men’s javelin final at the World Championships with a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt on Friday.

Neeraj’s fiercest competitors will be current world champion Anderson Peters who hails from Grenada and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Neeraj, though, will not be the only Indian competing for a medal. 20-year-old Rohit Yadav threw an 80m+ shot that confirmed his participation in the medal round.

Here’s all you need to know about the World Championships final:

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships is on 24 July, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships will take place at Hayward Field, Oregon, USA.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships take place?

The event will be held LIVE at 7.05 am IST.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin final at World Athletics Championships?

You can watch the event on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The event will also be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

