Besides Neeraj, Rohit Yadav finished 10th in the final with his best throw of the evening being 78.72m.

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani showered praises on javelin star Neeraj Chopra for his historic silver medal-winning performance.

The Reliance Foundation tweeted Ambani’s statement with the caption, “Congratulations @Neeraj_Chopra1 on winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. #WorldAthleticsChampionship2022.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on his momentous silver win at the World Athletics Championship 2022! And kudos to the grit and passion shown by the Indian contingent at the Games,” Ambani said in a statement.

Chopra won the silver medal with a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt after being out of medal contention after the first three attempts.

Chopra also mentioned after the competition that the conditions were challenging and that he also had strapping on his thighs due to which he was not able to make a good enough throw in the first three attempts. His fifth and sixth attempts also ended in a foul.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022



In other events, Eldhose Paul finished 9th in the triple jump recording a best distance of 16.79m. Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the long jump finals covering a distance of 8m but finished 7th in the final round with a distance of 7.96m.

In total, six Indian athletes represented at the finals of the World Championships with 300m steeplechase Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Annu Rani being the remaining others.

"We have six finalists for the first time. Out of the five, if three had done their personal best, they would have got a medal. So, Indian athletics is making progress, may be slow progress but making progress," said AFI President Adille Sumariwalla.

