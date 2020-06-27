Netherlands football legend Arjen Robben to attempt comeback at FC Groningen at 36
FC Groningen is the club where Arjen Robben made his professional debut at the age of 16, before moving to PSV Eindhoven.
The Hague: Former Netherlands international Arjen Robben is coming out of retirement to rejoin FC Groningen, the club where he made his professional debut at the age of 16.
He hopes to get fit enough to play again next season.
“We're coming home, back to Groningen,” Robben said in a video posted on the club website on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Robben also sounded a note of caution.
“At this time, I'm not sure it will happen," he said. "What I am sure of is that my drive and motivation will be 100 percent. It will be a tough physical challenge, but I'm going for it.”
Robben played two years at Groningen before moving to PSV Eindhoven and then to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He won league titles at the latter four clubs.
He played 96 times for the Netherlands, including in the 2010 World Cup final where the Dutch lost to Spain 1-0 in extra time. He retired from playing football a year ago.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Spanish prosecutors indict former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding $1.12 million in taxes
As well as working for Real Madrid and Everton, Ancelotti has had trophy-laden spells at other European clubs including AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.
Bundesliga to award domestic broadcast rights on Monday, valuation expected to decline from previous deal
The Bundesliga was the first of the major European leagues to return to action after the disruption caused by the coronavirus. Bayern Munich have just been crowned champions for an eighth successive season.
UEFA chief defends decision to play internationals in September, says call taken to prevent damage to national team football
UEFA’s decision to allocate a window for international matches in September was made to prevent the coronavirus stoppage causing further damage to national team football, its president Aleksander Ceferin said.