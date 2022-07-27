In a social media post, Neeraj also shared he was disheartened to miss out on the opportunity to be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

Neeraj Chopra expressed his "disappointment" at not being able to defend his title at the 2022 Commonwealth Games that get underway on 28 July. The javelin thrower had to pull out from the Games in Birmingham with a groin injury.

In a social media post, Neeraj also shared he was disheartened to miss out on the opportunity to be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

"Hello everyone, I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships," he wrote on Twitter.

"On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks."

"I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI, and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury."

"Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to having in a few days' time," added the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Further he said, "For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I've received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks."

Chopra won India's second medal at a World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where the injury occurred. With a throw of 88.13 metres, Chopra joined Anju Bobby George in the small list.

