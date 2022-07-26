Neeraj Chopra will not be competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after picking up a niggle during the World Championships.

Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to "concerns regarding his fitness." The javelin thrower sustained the issue during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon where he finished silver medallist.

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA said: "Team India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns. Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Chopra had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month’s rest by his medical team".

Neeraj's discomfort was all too visible during the worlds final with a groin injury hampering him. He would tighten a strap around his right thigh to be able to compete fully.

“I did not feel good in my first three throws. My warm-up was not good. And I felt something in my groin during the throw, but I think it is okay," he said on Saturday.

Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and silver medal winner at worlds, was set to be India's flag bearer during the opening ceremony on Thursday. There is no decision yet on who will replace Chopra as the flag bearer.

Next event on Neeraj's calendar is the Lausanne Diamond League on 26 August. With the injury and required recovery period, it remains uncertain if he will compete in Switzerland. The 24-year-old had finished second in Stockholm Diamond League and was working towards sealing a place in the final in Zurich on 7 September.

