NBA: New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson leaves Orlando bubble for 'family medical matter'
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but they did not specify when.
Lake Buena Vista: The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but they did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he'll miss any games.
Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.
“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”
Williamson, who starred for one season at Duke, has averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season after missing the New Orleans' first 44 games while recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NBA: Anthony Davis feels LA Lakers' chances to lift title have improved after coronavirus break
After a few homebound months spent largely improving his video game skills, Anthony Davis is back at work as the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to achieve their interrupted goals.
NBA: LA Lakers sign JR Smith as replacement player for Avery Bradley ahead of season restart
LA Lakers's JR Smith is ninth in NBA history with 288 career playoff 3-pointers made while hitting 37 percent of his 3-point shots. He is fourth in league history in NBA Finals 3-pointers made.
NBA: Anthony Davis confirms he won't wear social justice message on jersey for league's restart
Anthony Davis and LeBron James both declined to choose a social justice message to replace their names on the back of their jerseys during the NBA restart.