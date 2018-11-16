NBA: Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo out for indefinite period after undergoing hand surgery

Los Angeles: Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will have surgery to repair a broken right hand, the NBA team said on Thursday, and will likely miss several weeks.

Rondo, who was apparently injured stealing the ball in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over Portland, could have surgery as early as Friday.

"We have to shake it off," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of losing the veteran, who has been a valuable influence on young Lakers players.

"Of course you're always aware of the reality of what's going on," Walton told reporters at the Lakers' practice facility on Thursday. "It'll be a work in progress. Obviously, we can't replace what Rondo does for our team and how important he is to our team, but we're not going to make excuses."

Rondo, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, has been a key contributor off the bench.

He missed three games through suspension for his role in a shoving match with Rockets guard Chris Paul that saw Paul banned two games and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram suspended for four.

Lonzo Ball, who has started the Lakers' last 12 games, will likely play increased minutes in Rondo's absence and said he had already learned a lot from his teammate.

"Just trying to learn to control the game better," Ball said of what he has seen from Rondo. "When he comes in, the pace goes, however, he wants it to go, (he) gets everybody in their spots, so that's what I try to do."