NBA: French star Rudy Gobert signs contract extension with Utah Jazz
Frenchman Gobert posted a statement on his social media channels saying: 'I'm here to stay, and I'm here to WIN a Championship.'
Los Angeles: Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert said Sunday he had signed a contract extension with the Utah Jazz, with reports saying it was a five-year deal worth $205 million.
Frenchman Gobert posted a statement on his social media channels saying: "I'm here to stay, and I'm here to WIN a Championship."
Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a statement: "Rudy is such a special player. He makes everyone on the court better. We couldn't be more excited about his commitment to this team, to Utah, and most importantly, to keeping this unique culture together."
Terms of the deal were not released but ESPN and several other media outlets reported the $205 million figure.
Gobert, 28, has established himself as a defensive specialist since entering the NBA in the 2013 draft and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
He has spent his entire NBA career at Utah.
Gobert sparked controversy at the start of the coronavirus pandemic by jokingly touching reporters' microphones. He then tested positive for the virus and later donated $500,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ended speculation about his future by agreeing a new long-term deal reported to be the biggest in NBA history at $228 million.
