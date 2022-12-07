Indian weightlifting ace Mirabai Chanu won her second World Championships medal on Wednesday as he clinched a silver medal with a total lift of 200kg at the event in Bogota.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, competing in 49kg category, managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in ‘clean and jerk’ her best effort was a lift of 113kg, on late Tuesday night.

The Indian finished behind China’s Jiang Huihua, who won the gold with a total effort of 206kg (93kg+113kg) while her compatriot and Tokyo Olympics champion Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.

Mirabai, who had won the gold in the 2017 World Championships, later revealed that she managed to come second despite having wrist pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sharma (@sharma1970vijay)

Mirabai had hurt her wrist during a training session in September. She had also participated in the National Games with the injury in October.

“It’s an emotionally proud moment to bring another world championship medal back home after five long years. The competition at the world championship is always intense with the best Olympian competing at the highest level. I had wrist pain but I am always ready to push myself to cross the line for my country,” Mirabai said.

“Your undying support is what always keeps me going and I hope I’ll be able to give India more of such moments preferably in Gold at the Asian Games and Paris Olympics as well.”

Reflecting on Mirbai’s latest achievement, the coach of the Indian weightlifting team, Vijay Sharma said: “It’s been a truly proud moment for me to watch Mira grab another medal at the world championship after half a decade. It was a little challenging for her due to the wrist issue. But she managed to beat two of the top athletes and lifted 200kg so effortlessly.

“Seeing Mira I believe we are on the right track and she is definitely going to only work harder to bring out her A-game in the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics.”

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.