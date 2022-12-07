Bogota: Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia on Tuesday. Chanu lifted a total of 200kg with 87kg in snatch and 113kg in clean & jerk to finish behind Jiang Huihua (206kg: 93+113kg) and ahead of China’s Olympic champion Hou Zhihua (198kg: 89+109kg). This was Jiang’s third World Championships gold.

This was Chanu’s second medal at a worlds event having earlier won a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships, with a lift of 194kg (85kg plus 109kg). She finished fourth in the 2019 edition.

Olympic silver medallist Chanu started slowly with an 85kg lift in snatch. She failed her second attempt of 87kg before clearing her third with the same weight.

This put her in fifth place – behind Jiang, Mihaela Cambei of Romania, Nina Sterckx of Brazil and Hou. Jiang was top of the standings with 93kg and Cambei occupied second spot with lift of 90kg.

Chanu was unable to lift on her first attempt in the clean and jerk but made a huge recovery in the second. Her lift of 111kg in second attempt propelled her into medal contention.

At this point, Sterckx and Cambei fell off the leaderboard after failing in their second and third attempts, while Hou skipped her last attempt at the clean and jerk having lifted mere 109 kg.

Mirabai then took her score further by lifting 113 kg in her third attempt, to match Jiang in the clean and jerk. Jiang then failed in her world record breaking attempt of 120 kg in third and final lift.

Earlier this year, Chanu had breezed to a Commonwealth Games gold medal with a lift of 201 kgs (88kg plus 113kg) in Birmingham.

