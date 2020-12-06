Mick Schumacher wins Formula 2 title ahead of F1 debut next season; Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir race
India’s Jehan Daruvala, racing for Carlin, capped off his rookie Formula 2 campaign by winning the Sakhir race
Sakhir: Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, won the Formula Two title in Bahrain on Sunday four days after securing his breakthrough to F1 next season.
Meanwhile, India’s Jehan Daruvala, racing for Carlin, capped off his rookie Formula 2 campaign by winning the Sakhir Sprint Race. Daruvala came out on top of a race-long battle with Dan Ticktum, to win by 2.9seconds.
P1!!😀✅...Feels really good to end the season on a high..A big thank you to team💪🏼 and everyone who’s supported me throughout the season ...See you next year😉 @FIA_F2 @CarlinRacing @_winway @pap_sc pic.twitter.com/pq280JPRmY
— Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 6, 2020
The 21-year-old German finished down in 18th place in the closing race of the F2 season, but it was enough to claim the title by 14 points.
Mick follows in his father's footsteps by competing in F1 in 2021 after being signed on Wednesday by Haas.
