Mexican Open: Alexander Zverev powers into final with straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie

Acapulco: Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final on Friday, beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

Ranked No. 3 in the world Zverev will face the winner of the late semifinal between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.

Earlier, China's Wang Yafan reached her first final WTA Tour final Friday, rallying to beat third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Wang will face the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States and Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

In to the Singles Final ✅

In to the Doubles Final❓#AMT2019 has been good to Sascha Zverev thus far. @PrakashAmritraj pic.twitter.com/dsUKYvfgZg — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 2, 2019

