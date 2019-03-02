You are here:
Mexican Open: Alexander Zverev powers into final with straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie

Sports The Associated Press Mar 02, 2019 10:54:54 IST

Acapulco: Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final on Friday, beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

Germany's Alexander Zverev shouts in celebration after winning his Mexican Tennis Open semifinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie. AP

Ranked No. 3 in the world Zverev will face the winner of the late semifinal between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and Nick Kyrgios of Australia. Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.

Earlier, China's Wang Yafan reached her first final WTA Tour final Friday, rallying to beat third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Wang will face the winner of the match between fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States and Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

