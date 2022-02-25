Sports

Manchester United end Russian airline Aeroflot sponsorship deal amid Ukraine crisis

The British government on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Moscow, which included banning the airline from UK airspace.

Agence France-Presse February 25, 2022 19:15:09 IST
Representational photo. Reuters

Manchester United said Friday they had "withdrawn" sponsorship rights from Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow subsequently banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights," United said in a statement.

"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

Manchester United announced Aeroflot as its "official carrier" in 2013.

Updated Date: February 25, 2022 19:16:45 IST

