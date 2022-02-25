Manchester United end Russian airline Aeroflot sponsorship deal amid Ukraine crisis
The British government on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Moscow, which included banning the airline from UK airspace.
Manchester United said Friday they had "withdrawn" sponsorship rights from Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The British government on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Moscow, which included banning the airline from UK airspace.
Moscow subsequently banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace.
"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights," United said in a statement.
"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."
Manchester United announced Aeroflot as its "official carrier" in 2013.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Amid Ukraine tensions, Russia's Sergey Lavrov calls for more talks with West
Speaking at the start of a meeting with Vladimir Putin, the foreign minister suggested that Moscow should maintain a dialogue with the US and its allies even though they have rejected Russia's main security demands
Ukraine crisis: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures, says Vladimir Putin
The statement followed the Russian defence ministry's announced a partial pullback of troops after military drills
No sign of Russian troop pullback from Ukraine border, says NATO
Russia has denied having any invasion plans and has mocked Western warnings about an imminent invasion as 'paranoia and madness'