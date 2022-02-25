The British government on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Moscow, which included banning the airline from UK airspace.

Manchester United said Friday they had "withdrawn" sponsorship rights from Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The British government on Thursday imposed a biting package of sanctions on Moscow, which included banning the airline from UK airspace.

Moscow subsequently banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights," United said in a statement.

"We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

Manchester United announced Aeroflot as its "official carrier" in 2013.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram