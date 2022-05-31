French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal will clash with Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in what promises to be an epic quarter-final encounter at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Djokovic has been in smashing form this year and he comes into this match on the back of straight-sets wins over Yoshihito Nishioka, Alex Molcan and Aljaz Bedene. In round 16, he ousted Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 to set up this clash with Nadal.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, stuttered in the fourth round against Felix Auger-Aliassime, but he still made it and is very much in the reckoning for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

When is the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal match?

Rafael Nadal will clash with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday and the high-stakes encounter will be played on Court Philippe Chatrier. The match is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM Local Time on 31 May. In India, we expect the game to start late in the night at around 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday (1 June).

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal live in India?

Sony Ten 2, Sony SIX (English) and Sony TEN 4 (Telugu and Tamil) TV channels will live telecast the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal match in India. For the Hindi-speaking audience, the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic encounter will be telecast on Sony TEN.

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarter-final clash in India be live streamed?

The live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarter-final clash will be available on the subscription-based SonyLIV app and website.

Journey to the quarter-final:

Rafael Nadal

Beat Jordan Thompson (First Round)

Beat Corentin Moutet (Second Round)

Beat Botic van de Zandschulp (Third Round)

Beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (Fourth Round)

Novak Djokovic

Beat Yoshihito Nishioka (First Round)

Beat Alex Molcan (Second Round)

Beat Aljaz Bedene (Third Round)

Beat Diego Schwartzman (Fourth Round)

