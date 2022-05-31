French Open Live Score Update, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Rafa up by set and break

FP Sports May 31, 2022 23:55:55 IST
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Two of the Big 3 meet in the quarter-finals of the French Open. AP

June 01, 2022 - 01:57 (IST)

Djokovic* 2-6, 1-3 Nadal (* denotes next server)

Novak Djokovic has one break back then! Nadal gets the line on one deep groundstroke, goes for a drop shot at 30-40 but doesn't get it over. Djokovic with a wry smile because he was nowhere in it if it landed in

June 01, 2022 - 01:50 (IST)

Djokovic 2-6, 0-3 *Nadal (* denotes next server)

Double break point for Nadal and it is converted! Djokovic with a drop shot, Nadal runs along and slides a backhand past a hapless Novak. This is one-way traffic!

June 01, 2022 - 01:46 (IST)

June 01, 2022 - 01:40 (IST)

Djokovic 2-6, 0-1 *Nadal (* denotes next server)

Djokovic with a booming backhand winner and he's had to save two break points in the opening game of the second set already. A mishit from Nadal but Djokovic's backhand goes long in reply. Novak not getting his range right at all. Another chance goes begging! Nadal with a backhand going long this time. On deuce, Nadal dictates play from start to finish. A huge forehand has Djokovic scrambling to the right, gets the defensive shot back but Nadal has all the time in the world to play a drop shot. Fifth break point now. And this one is saved as well! Djokovic with a deep backhand, going behind Nadal, and the Spaniard's shot is into the tramlines. Deuce, backhand into the line, and then another forehand winner, another break point. And another one saved. Djokovic roars after putting that smash away. Is he waking up - question the commentators. Immediately? No. The backhand is into the net and Nadal has a seventh break point. Nadal with a deep forehand, Djokovic's backhand is defensive, sits up and Rafa runs forward to close the point out with a volley winner. BREAK!

June 01, 2022 - 01:32 (IST)

Importance of Set 1️⃣:

👉🏽 Winner of opening set has gone on to win 50 of their previous 58 matches, including 15 of last 16

👉🏽 Winner of the opening set has won 7 of last 9 meetings at French Open (13 of 17 at Slams)

June 01, 2022 - 01:28 (IST)

First set in numbers

June 01, 2022 - 01:27 (IST)

First set: Rafael Nadal 6-2

Nadal takes the opening set 6-2 in 54 minutes and he's pumped! Rightfully so. Nadal holds a 24-5 record in this rivalry when winning the first set including a 7-2 record at Grand Slams

June 01, 2022 - 01:23 (IST)

Djokovic* 2-6 Nadal (* denotes next server)

Nadal serving for the opening set. From 0-15, Nadal with a dominant forehand down the line to catch Djokovic off and make it 15-15. Now Djokovic with his own massive forehand winner. A 154kmph winner down the line and no way can Rafa get to it. Smart tennis on the next point from Nadal. Djokovic tried to keep the ball low with Rafa at the net but the Spaniard gets down low enough and the drop volley is placed to perfection. 30-30. Djokovic with an errant backhand and Nadal has set point. Serve into the backhand, stays low, Djokovic reaches for it and only finds the net. First set Rafa!

June 01, 2022 - 01:20 (IST)

What a rally!

June 01, 2022 - 01:14 (IST)

Djokovic* 1-5 Nadal (* denotes next server)

Djokovic struggling to get into rallies right now. A love hold for Rafa, first for him tonight, with Djokovic making four straight errors. 

Paris: Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year's French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair's nine meetings in Paris.

Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

Djokovic has reached the last eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.

While Djokovic, Nadal, Alexander Zverev and slain Carlos Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth-round exits of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.

As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will make Sunday's final.

(with inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: June 01, 2022 01:57:59 IST

