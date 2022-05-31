French Open 2022 Live, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Djokovic and Nadal meet in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros on Day 10.

When the draw was made, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal found themselves in the same half. If both won their respective matches, a quarter-final meeting was on. And as it turned out, things have worked out that way despite Felix Auger-Aliassime's best efforts. So, a 59th meeting, most among men in the Open Era, will decide who goes on to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the 2022 French Open.

Nadal takes the opening set 6-2 in 54 minutes and he's pumped! Rightfully so. Nadal holds a 24-5 record in this rivalry when winning the first set including a 7-2 record at Grand Slams

Djokovic struggling to get into rallies right now. A love hold for Rafa, first for him tonight, with Djokovic making four straight errors.

Don't let the scoreline fool you. This first set has been a real battle. Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/eRu3rYrNMf

Nadal serving for the opening set. From 0-15, Nadal with a dominant forehand down the line to catch Djokovic off and make it 15-15. Now Djokovic with his own massive forehand winner. A 154kmph winner down the line and no way can Rafa get to it. Smart tennis on the next point from Nadal. Djokovic tried to keep the ball low with Rafa at the net but the Spaniard gets down low enough and the drop volley is placed to perfection. 30-30. Djokovic with an errant backhand and Nadal has set point. Serve into the backhand, stays low, Djokovic reaches for it and only finds the net. First set Rafa!

👉🏽 Winner of the opening set has won 7 of last 9 meetings at French Open (13 of 17 at Slams)

👉🏽 Winner of opening set has gone on to win 50 of their previous 58 matches, including 15 of last 16

Djokovic with a booming backhand winner and he's had to save two break points in the opening game of the second set already. A mishit from Nadal but Djokovic's backhand goes long in reply. Novak not getting his range right at all. Another chance goes begging! Nadal with a backhand going long this time. On deuce, Nadal dictates play from start to finish. A huge forehand has Djokovic scrambling to the right, gets the defensive shot back but Nadal has all the time in the world to play a drop shot. Fifth break point now. And this one is saved as well! Djokovic with a deep backhand, going behind Nadal, and the Spaniard's shot is into the tramlines. Deuce, backhand into the line, and then another forehand winner, another break point. And another one saved. Djokovic roars after putting that smash away. Is he waking up - question the commentators. Immediately? No. The backhand is into the net and Nadal has a seventh break point. Nadal with a deep forehand, Djokovic's backhand is defensive, sits up and Rafa runs forward to close the point out with a volley winner. BREAK!

A little help to plan your evening: we’re on an average of 7 minutes per game. @rolandgarros | #RolandGarros

Double break point for Nadal and it is converted! Djokovic with a drop shot, Nadal runs along and slides a backhand past a hapless Novak. This is one-way traffic!

Novak Djokovic has one break back then! Nadal gets the line on one deep groundstroke, goes for a drop shot at 30-40 but doesn't get it over. Djokovic with a wry smile because he was nowhere in it if it landed in

Paris: Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year's French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair's nine meetings in Paris.

Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

Djokovic has reached the last eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.

While Djokovic, Nadal, Alexander Zverev and slain Carlos Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth-round exits of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.

As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will make Sunday's final.

(with inputs from AFP)

