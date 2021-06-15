Here are all the streaming details about India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match.

India take on Afghanistan on Tuesday in their last match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The Igor Stimac coached side is already out of the World Cup race but can still qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India are currently in third place in Group E with six points. Afghanistan are at the fourth spot with five points. A draw will be enough for India to directly qualify for the third round of Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India can still qualify for the third round of the qualification with a defeat and as a fourth-placed side but they have to be among the four best fourth-placed teams in the Qualifers. Otherwise, they will be required to participate in the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Afghanistan match:

When is India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match will take place on 15 June.

What are the timings of India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

The India vs Afghanistan match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where can you live stream India vs Afghanistan FIFA WC qualifier match?

You can watch it online on hotstar.com. You can also follow the live updates from the match on our blog at www.firstpost.com.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.