35' IND 0-0 AFG
Afghanistan are playing better football now. They look lively going on the attack but Indians are not giving them easy chances.
24' IND 0-0 AFG
Another lovely long ball from Brandon. But before Chhetri reaches it, the goalkeeper clears it for a corner. The Afghans clear the corner and but concede another one. India take the second corner short, Ashique sends in a cross from the left. It's above the goalkeeper. Slightly awkward for the Afghan keeper.
Preview: After a morale-boosting win against Bangladesh, Indian football team will aim to keep the momentum going in their final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers against Afghanistan.
If not a victory, Igor Stimac's side will at least look to draw against the Afghans and book an automatic slot in the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Currently, India occupy the third spot in Group E behind Qatar and Oman with six points to their name from seven matches. Afghanistan are fourth with five points while Bangladesh are fifth with two points.
Lack a game time for Stimac's players was a concern but India managed to put out decent performance against Bangladesh, beating them 2-0 thanks to two goals from ever-reliable Sunil Chhetri. Earlier, India lost against World Cup-bound Qatar 1-0.
The likes of Chinglansana Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan also impressed in the previous match. Considering the importance of the upcoming game, Stimac will not look to tinker much with his playing XI.
Over the years, Chhetri has proved his worth in the national team and became a legend so his team and manager will once again depend on him to deliver with the goal. The captain played 117 Internationals, and scored 74 goals – the second-most for an active international goalscorer in the world.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.
The 36-year-old Chhetri achieved his 74th strike with his brace against Bangladesh in the joint preliminary qualifying round match for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Monday night. Messi has 73 so far.
India are already out of reckoning for a 2022 FIFA World Cup berth but are still in with a chance of advancing to the next round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.
Former India captain Renedy Singh and ex-Bengaluru FC midfielder Darren Caldeira also shared their expectations from India's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.