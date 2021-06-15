Catch the LIVE score and updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between India and Afghanistan

Auto refresh feeds

What a chance for Chhetri! He runs towards the box, plenty of space, he takes a turn and executes his shot but keeper's legs saves it for Afghanistan.

India head coach Igor Stimac is not happy because of a referee's decision. He threw a water bottle and the referee is not impressed. His shows a yellow to the coach, the first card of the match.

So, it looks like Sunil Chhetri is the only man up in the forward line. The other two attackers Manvir and Ashique are behind Indian captain. The pressing is decent from the Indian team when they lose the ball. The game has slowed down a bit now.

Another lovely long ball from Brandon. But before Chhetri reaches it, the goalkeeper clears it for a corner. The Afghans clear the corner and but concede another one. India take the second corner short, Ashique sends in a cross from the left. It's above the goalkeeper. Slightly awkward for the Afghan keeper.

Another lovely long ball from Brandon. But before Chhetri reaches it, the goalkeeper clears it for a corner. The Afghans clear the corner and but concede another one. India take the second corner short, Ashique sends in a cross from the left. It's above the goalkeeper. Slightly awkward for the Afghan keeper.

Ashique goes for the loose ball after Afghan defender makes a mess of the clearance. Plenty of space for him to run towards the box. He does well and passes the ball to Chhetri but Afghan player clear the danger away. Could've been very costly.

Looks like the Afghanistan captain Farshad Noor is done for the match because of an injury he picked up a few minutes back. He's replaced by Adam Najem.

Afghanistan march forward from an Indian corner. Counter-attack is on with Indian defenders way out of their position but the Afghans don't make it count. The chance goes for a toss.

Afghanistan march forward from an Indian corner. Counter-attack is on with Indian defenders way out of their position but the Afghans don't make it count. The chance goes for a toss.

Afghanistan are playing better football now. They look lively going on the attack but Indians are not giving them easy chances.

Preview: After a morale-boosting win against Bangladesh, Indian football team will aim to keep the momentum going in their final game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers against Afghanistan.

If not a victory, Igor Stimac's side will at least look to draw against the Afghans and book an automatic slot in the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Currently, India occupy the third spot in Group E behind Qatar and Oman with six points to their name from seven matches. Afghanistan are fourth with five points while Bangladesh are fifth with two points.

Lack a game time for Stimac's players was a concern but India managed to put out decent performance against Bangladesh, beating them 2-0 thanks to two goals from ever-reliable Sunil Chhetri. Earlier, India lost against World Cup-bound Qatar 1-0.

The likes of Chinglansana Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan also impressed in the previous match. Considering the importance of the upcoming game, Stimac will not look to tinker much with his playing XI.

Over the years, Chhetri has proved his worth in the national team and became a legend so his team and manager will once again depend on him to deliver with the goal. The captain played 117 Internationals, and scored 74 goals – the second-most for an active international goalscorer in the world.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.