Liudmila Samsonova eases past Victoria Azarenka to set up final against Belinda Bencic in Berlin
Samsonova, 22, will face world number 12 Belinda Bencic for the title on Sunday after her 6-4, 6-2 win over Azarenka.
Berlin: Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova made light of her world ranking of 106 to defeat former number one and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka to reach the Berlin WTA grass court final on Saturday.
Samsonova, 22, will face world number 12 Belinda Bencic for the title on Sunday after her 6-4, 6-2 win over Azarenka.
Samsonova claimed her second Top 20 win of her career by firing 24 winners (including 11 aces) past the Belarusian.
The breakthrough week by qualifier Liudmila Samsonova will extend all the way into the final of the inaugural @bett1open 😃
She defeated Azarenka to secure her place 👇
— wta (@WTA) June 19, 2021
She is the fifth qualifier to reach a singles final on the WTA this season and will comfortably make her Top 100 debut next week.
Switzerland's Bencic, seeded fifth, ended the run of Alize Cornet to progress to the final with a 7-5, 6-4 win.
France's Cornet, 63rd in the world, reached the last four after an upset win over former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.
also read
Andy Murray gets tough draw at Wimbledon warm up event, to face Benoit Paire in first round
Paire will be a tough first round opponent for Murray, who was given a wild card entry, though how much of a challenge may depend on what mood the Frenchman is in.
French Open 2021: Serena Williams, Roger Federer arrived with doubts, leave with Wimbledon hopes
Serena Williams and Roger Federer struggled for form, fitness and matches coming into the French Open. They now approach Wimbledon with a better outlook.
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics 2020 to 'prolong career'
Rafael Nadal has announced he will not be playing at Wimbledon, which starts 28 June, and Tokyo Olympics, which get underway on 23 July.