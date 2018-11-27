LISTEN: Full script of Episode 90 of Spodcast where we discuss England's whitewash of Sri Lanka, Bengaluru FC's win and more

It’s the 27th of November and here’s wishing the CSK run machine, ace fielder, and general all-rounder Suresh Raina a very happy 32nd birthday! And in today’s sports news…

Women’s Cricket first, as Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj meet BCCI officials to discuss controversial selection call made in World T20 semi-final that triggered a storm. Mithali was left out of the team despite being fit and Kaur had gone on to justify the call even after the humiliating eight-wicket loss on Sunday. Both the senior players along with manager Trupti Bhattacharya met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Saba Karim.

Rahul Johri tells PTI, "Yes, we met Mithali, Harman and manager Trupti Bhattacharya. All of them met us separately and put across their viewpoints. We have noted everything down." However, he refused to divulge the details of the meeting, saying "Please don't ask me what has been discussed during the meeting."

There are also some speculations that Mithali may never play the shortest format for India again and, like her contemporary Jhulan Goswami, only concentrate on 50-over cricket.

In men’s Test Cricket, Leach & Co suck Sri Lanka dry, as England beat hosts Sri Lanka by 42 runs in third Test to effect first overseas series sweep in 55 years. Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on day four in Colombo. Leach’s victims included captain Suranga Lakmal trapped lbw for only 11 runs.

However, Number 11 Malinda Pushpakumara gave England a scare with his unbeaten 42 off 40 deliveries, lifting the hosts from 226-9, and raising the hopes of the home crowd.

It was complete domination by the touring England side which clinched the one-day internationals 3-1 as well as the only Twenty20 match. It was all-round celebrations for England who have not won all the games in a series of three or more Tests since Ted Dexter's side won 3-0 in New Zealand in 1963.

Shifting focus to Football, here’s the latest from the Indian Super League 2018, currently underway in Bengaluru. Even though Delhi Dynamos threatened to upset hosts Bengaluru FC with continued and sustained onslaughts, a late strike from Udanta Singh helped Bengaluru FC take the lead, the match’s only goal, and top the Indian Super League table on Monday.

Things looked as if the match was heading for a draw, with a somewhat erratic BFC side, until Udanta’s last-minute heroics propelled them forward and towards victory. Delhi Dynamos seemed to be hopeful for a win but will continue to sit at the bottom of the table, much to their dismay.

It was all smiles for captain Sunil Chhetri, who was playing the 150th game for the club.

It’s Kabbadi, Kabbadi, Kabbadi time, and Tamil Thalaivas bulldoze their way in the Pro Kabbadi League 2018, notching up a 31-25 win over Telugu Titans in the season 6 match in Pune on Monday.

Manjeet Chhillar had a brilliant game in defence as he scored seven points and was ably supported by Ajay Thakur who chipped in with 7 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari scored six points for Titans but didn't get enough support.

Ajay and Rahul got their respective teams up and running with a raid point in the first minute. Chaudhari got two more raid points to give Telugu Titans 3-2 lead after three minutes.

Sukesh Hegde then came up with a super raid in the 10th minute to level the match at 8-8 for Tamil Thalaivas. Tamil Thalaivas ramped up the pressure with an all-out point in the 13th minute, extending their lead to 13-9. At the end of the first half they led 18-11 as Telugu Titans faded away after a strong start.

Bengaluru Bulls continued their dominant run with a comfortable 37-27 win over UP Yoddha in the second game of the day. Pawan Sehrawat scored 10 points while Rohit Kumar chipped in with 7 points for the Bulls while Shrikant Jadhav scored 12 points for UP Yoddha only for his effort to go in vain.

Pawan Sehrawat got Bengaluru up and running with a couple of raid points and the Bulls never looked back in the first half. After 10 minutes of play, Bengaluru Bulls led 9-4 and set a good platform to go for the kill.

UP Yoddha’s defence was struggling to put points on board even though Shrikant Jadhav tried to revive their hopes but after 15 minutes of play Bulls had 7-point lead as the score was 16-9 in their favour. At the end of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls led 18-12.

Kashiling Adake made a two-point raid in the second half to give Bulls 22-14 lead. In the 29th minute Bengaluru inflicted an all-out to open up a comfortable lead. Bengaluru Bulls asserted their dominance in the second half as they ran out comfortable winners.