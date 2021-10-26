Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne hit with stadium closure after fan protests
The French league's disciplinary committee said on Monday a final decision will be made on 17 November.
Saint-Etienne have been ordered to play their home games behind closed doors until further notice after protests from angry fans delayed the start of Friday's 2-2 draw with Angers by an hour.
The temporary ruling means Saint-Etienne, last in Ligue 1, will play at least one match without any supporters.
Home fans unfurled banners, let off a barrage of projectiles and smoke bombs and ran onto the field, damaging the goals ahead of the game with Angers.
The players left the field and kick-off was put back as municipal workers repaired the nets at the city-owned Geoffroy-Guichard stadium.
It was only the latest in a series of incidents involving fans in Ligue 1 games this season.
Saint Étienne fans setting their own goal nets and turf ablaze because their team is so crap they don't want them to play.
Ligue 1 is getting close to Copa Libertadores levels of crackers lately. They've all properly lost it since fans were allowed back.pic.twitter.com/fwJlbcPfvc
— Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) October 22, 2021
League officials had already imposed a two-match suspended closure of Saint-Etienne's south stand after incidents during the derby against Lyon on 3 October.
Crowd trouble forced a match between Nice and Marseille to be abandoned on 22 August.
That was followed by a string of incidents in September.
The northern derby between Lens and Lille was overshadowed by a pitch invasion that held up the start of the second half.
The next weekend, supporters invaded the pitch at the game between Angers and Marseille, while stones were thrown at a bus taking Bordeaux fans to their match in Montpellier, with 16 suffering minor injuries.
Nice were deducted a point. Lens were ordered to play home matches behind closed doors.
