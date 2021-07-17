Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi tests positive for COVID-19
Morroco's Hakimi, 22, made his Parisian debut in Wednesday's friendly win over third-tier Le Mans after joining from Inter Milan for 60 million euros ($71 million) last week.
Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus and been put into isolation, a source close to the club told AFP on Saturday.
Morroco's Hakimi, 22, made his Parisian debut in Wednesday's friendly win over third-tier Le Mans after joining from Inter Milan for 60 million euros ($71 million) last week.
He missed Saturday's pre-season draw with third-division Chambly and is set to be sidelined for next week's games with Augbsurg and Genoa.
PSG were hit hard by COVID-19 at the start of last season when several players tested positive and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team's Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.
also read
Euro 2020: London mayor Sadiq Khan offers tickets for final in bid to boost vaccination among younger residents
The incentive comes as the vaccine roll-out is now targeting those aged 18 and over, and England are in the last four and on the verge of their first major championship final — and trophy — since 1966.
Serie A: AC Milan director Paolo Maldini confirms Olivier Giroud's arrival, regrets Gianluigi Donnarumma exit
Olivier Giroud, a World Cup winner, is reported to be set to sign a two-year contract worth three million euros per season with the Serie A runners-up, who open next season at Sampdoria.
Ligue 1: Marseille sign Turkish winger Cengiz Under on loan from Serie A side Roma
"The agreement also includes an obligation for Marseille to make the transfer permanent based on the fulfilment of certain requirements."