Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92: 'Her melodious songs touched millions', sports stars pay tribute to 'Nightingale of India'

Lata Mangeshkar, who had contracted COVID and had complications because of it, passed away at 92.

FP Sports February 06, 2022 10:46:02 IST
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022 at 8.12 AM in Mumbai.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92. The news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar had been on the ventilator in a Mumbai hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on 8 January to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

On Saturday, barricades were put up outside the hospital's premises, security was tightened and media crews gathered for news of the woman known as India's Melody Queen.

Sports stars across the country, and from different spheres, paid their tribute to the singer who was affectionately called 'Lata didi.'

Updated Date: February 06, 2022 12:26:08 IST

