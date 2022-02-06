Lata Mangeshkar, who had contracted COVID and had complications because of it, passed away at 92.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at 92. The news of her demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar had been on the ventilator in a Mumbai hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on 8 January to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

On Saturday, barricades were put up outside the hospital's premises, security was tightened and media crews gathered for news of the woman known as India's Melody Queen.

Sports stars across the country, and from different spheres, paid their tribute to the singer who was affectionately called 'Lata didi.'

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022

Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qfy8QDC77n — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of singing legend #LataMangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ya8X4hLeG2 — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) February 6, 2022

Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world.

ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/SwSkZmuwqO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 6, 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkarji will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her the family. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/M479vjjsJ6 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) February 6, 2022

India lost her Nightingale today. Prayers are with Lata didi's family as we mourn this difficult hour. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 6, 2022

End of an era Rest In Peace Lata Mangeshkarji 🙏🏻 #LataMangeshkar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/DfzS8gKinE — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 6, 2022

My heartfelt condolences to the family and the entire nation as we lost our nightingale. Your legacy and voice will remain with us and inspire the generations to come! Om Shanti BharatRatna #LataMangeshkar ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xSX9J8M4Ec — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 6, 2022

In grief. In agony. One of the greatest Indians has left us. Thank you for the songs, the memories, the pride we felt because of you. #LataMangeshkar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2022

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/W4E4BuuCue — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) February 6, 2022

'मेरी आवाज़ ही पहचान है, गर याद रहे' स्वर साम्राज्ञी लता दीदी जी का निधन संपूर्ण विश्व के कला जगत के लिये एक कभी पूरी ना हो सकने वाली क्षति है। दशकों से उनकी आवाज़ ने लोगों के ह्रदय पर राज किया है। आज वो हमारे बीच नही रहीं, लेकिन उनकी आवाज़ अमर है, और हमेशा दिलों में रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/GPwxPdxE9t — Amit Saroha (@AmitParalympian) February 6, 2022

Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/qk5eFX5qcf — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2022

मेरी आवाज़ ही पहचान है गर याद रहे।

नाम गुम जाएगा, चहेरा ये बदल जायेगा।

End Of An Era. The Voice And Art Will Live On, Forever. 💔 Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qgIp3t0eX6 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) February 6, 2022

We have lost the Nightingale of India.

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the legend Lata Mangeshkar ji. The melody of her voice shall echo through centuries!

Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mU1XCCpPzU — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 6, 2022

End of an era🙏🙏.

May her soul rest in peace.

My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q7rhREskbQ — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) February 6, 2022

Deeply pained and anguished by the passing of the nightingale Bharath Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. May her soul rest in eternal pice #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/3LCy5laXkd — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 6, 2022

Unbelievably sad… Deepest condolences to the family. Thank you for all the amazing memories #RIP #LataMangeshkar — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) February 6, 2022

End of an era

RIP

#LataMangeshkar

🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 6, 2022

End of an era. Thank you for the countless memories… R.I.P. #LataMangeshkar ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WnfeQyNhq5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

“Main agar bichhad bhi jaaun, kabhi mera gham na karna,

Mera pyaar yaad kar ke, kabhi aankh namn na karna,

Tu jo mud ke dekhlega, mera saaya saath hoga” Rest in peace, Lata Didi 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/LiVyuo1ZS8 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 6, 2022

We are saddened by the demise of former singer #LataMangeshkar, who was lovingly called the Nightingale of India by her fans. May her soul rest in peace. #RIP 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/TfCFoWj5lc — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) February 6, 2022

We mourn the passing away of the late singer #LataMangeshkar, the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace 🙏💐#RIP pic.twitter.com/gg4xWUaacR — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 6, 2022

नाम गुम जाएगा

चेहरा ये बदल जायेगा

मेरी आवाज़ ही पहचान है

गर याद रहे We'll forever remember your immortal voice Lata ji 🙏🏻 Deeply saddened by the news. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KclnKofuS4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2022

Not only music industry but India has lost it's soul today. This is truly a tragic news that the queen of melodies and Bharat Ratna has left us. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Om Shanti🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/WeEZgOUnQ5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2022

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

