Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her first individual compound gold medal in a World Cup event after beating Sara Lopez of Colombia in Antalya on Saturday. This was Surekha’s second gold medal of the day having clinched the same metal in the mixed team event alongside Ojas Deotale.

In the women’s individual final, Surekha maintained her flawless performance to beat Lopez 149-146. The Indian archer’s only 9 points mark came in the third end. She was on the mark with perfect 10s in all her other shots.

In an interview that followed, Jyothi said, “I’m short of words because this is my first time. I’m really happy. I’m thankful to many people who I want to name one by one. There are many people behind this.”

“This is the first tournament of the year and we have a packed season ahead with World Championships, Asian Games. I’m really looking forward to competing in the World Cup finals,” she added.

Surekha took a one point lead after the second end of shots and extended it to two points after the fourth. In the fifth, Lopez shot a 9 on the second attempt which provided Surekha with some breathing room.

Surekha remained unmoved and hit a perfect 10 once again to book her place in the World Cup Finals in Mexico In September.

Earlier in the semi-final, she had beaten World No 1 Ella Gibson of the Great Britain 148-146. However, the Briton lost in the bronze medal match to Italy’s Elisa Roner in a shoot off.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.