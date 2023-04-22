Antalya: Indian pairing of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won the gold medal in compound mixed team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on Saturday.

Vennam and Deotale beat Chinese Taipei pairing of Chen Yi-Hsuan and Chen Chieh-Lun 159-154 in a near flawless show. India won three of four ends with one finishing in a tie.

India could well have had a world record with perfect 10’s. However, that was dashed on the penultimate arrow when Deotale shot a 9. Up until then, both archers had been right on the money with 14 consecutive 10 pointers.

Vennam and 20-year-old Deotale were teaming up for the first time in a competition. And they’ve found instant success. Jyothi had earlier teamed up with Abhishek Verma.

After the gold medal success, Ojas said, “We weren’t thinking of the world record. I was shooting in form, I missed on that shot and posted a 9.”

Meanwhile World No 11 Vennam remained focused on her upcoming Compound Individuals semi-final. She said, “In the afternoon, we focus on the individual matches. We’ve started well in the team event and hope we have good individual performances and rest of the year.”

Vennam will take on Ella Gibson of Great Britain in the individual contest.

India are also in gold medal contention on Sunday. The recurve men’s team will take on China for a shot at the yellow metal. In the individual competition, Dhiraj Bommadevara takes on Dan Olaru in men’s recurve semi-final.

