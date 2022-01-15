This is ATK Mohun Bagan's second match which has been postponed due to COVID-19.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Indian Super League (ISL) fixture against Bengaluru FC has been postponed after an assessment of player availability amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The league didn't divulge which team was impacted by rising cases and which players had tested positive.

This is ATK Mohun Bagan's second match which has been postponed due to COVID-19. A week earlier, their fixture against Odisha FC was also pushed after a positive result in the Kolkata-based team.

In the brief statement, the league said, "Each match is assessed on a number of factors including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of Covid-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match."

"The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly."

ISL's 2021-22 season is being played in Goa inside a bio-secure bubble. The matches are being played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

ATK Mohun Bagan currently occupy fifth spot in the standings, trailing leaders Kerala Blasters by 5 points but with two games in hand. 2018-19 champions Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are seventh with 13 points from 11 games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.