ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will now be rescheduled for a later date.

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played on 8 January has been postponed after a player from the Kolkata side tested positive for COVID-19.

The league in its statement said that they "will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date".

"The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," the statement added.

The 2021-22 season of ISL is being played in Goa inside the bio-bubble. The matches are being played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Mohun Bagan are currently fourth in the 11-team league table with 15 points from nine matches. Odisha are seventh with 13 points from nine games.

