ISL 2018-19 schedule: Complete list of fixtures, dates and venues of matches in sixth edition

The fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off on 29 September with a total of 10 teams – Mumbai City FC, FC Pune City, Delhi Dynamos, Bengaluru FC, Northeast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, and ATK fighting for the title. In the opening match, David James' Kerala Blasters beat two-time champions ATK 2-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium (Salt Lake), thanks to goals from Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic.

The league organisers have not yet announced the entire schedule of the 2018-19 season of the ISL. Till now, the schedule of the matches to be played in 2018 are out and all the games will start at 7.30 PM.

Full schedule

September 29 – ATK vs Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

September 30 – Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 1 – NorthEast United (NEUFC) vs FC Goa at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

October 2 – Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

October 3 – Delhi Dynamos vs FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

October 4 – ATK vs NEUFC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

October 5 – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

October 6 – Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

October 7 – Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 17 – Delhi Dynamos vs ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

October 18 – Chennaiyin vs NEUFC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

October 19 – Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

October 20 – Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

October 21 – Jamshedpur FC vs ATK at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

October 22 – FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

October 23 – Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

October 24 – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

October 25 – NEUFC vs Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

October 26 – ATK vs Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

October 27 – Mumbai City FC vs Delhi Dynamos at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

October 28 – FC Goa vs FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

October 29 – Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

October 30 – Delhi Dynamos vs NEUFC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

October 31 – Bengaluru FC vs ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

November 1 – Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

November 2 – FC Pune City vs Kerala Blasters at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

November 3 – Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

November 4 – Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

November 5 – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

November 6 – FC Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune

November 8 – FC Goa vs Delhi Dynamos FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

November 9 – NEUFC vs Mumbai City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

November 10 – ATK vs FC Pune City at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

November 11 – Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

November 21 – FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

November 22 – FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

November 23 – NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

November 24 – Mumbai City FC vs ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

November 25 – Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

November 26 – Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

November 27 – FC Pune City vs NEUFC at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

November 28 – ATK vs FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

November 29 – Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

November 30 – Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 1 – Jamshedpur FC vs NEUFC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

December 2 – Chennaiyin FC vs ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

December 3 – Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

December 4 – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

December 5 – NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

December 6 – Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

December 7 – Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

December 8 – NEUFC vs ATK at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

December 9 – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 11 – FC Pune City vs FC Goa at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

December 12 – Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

December 13 – ATK vs Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

December 14 – FC Goa vs NEUFC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

December 15 – Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

December 16 – Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.