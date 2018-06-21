Football world cup 2018

Is Yogi Adityanath a Liverpool fan? On International Yoga Day, UP chief minister sports saffron T-shirt with club's crest

Sports FP Sports Jun 21, 2018 19:11:32 IST

Since 14 June, the world found a unifying factor to cut across linguistic, religious and geographical boundaries — The FIFA World Cup.

On Thursday, even if for a day, there was yet another unifying factor that saw the world joining India to celebrate an indigenous ancient practice — World Yoga day.

There are quite a number of factors ranging from physical and mental discipline to long hours of relentless training that puts football and yoga on a similar footing.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath participating in the WOrld Yoga Celebrations in Lucknow. Image courtesy: Twitter @MYogiadityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath participating in the WOrld Yoga Celebrations in Lucknow.
Image courtesy: Twitter @MYogiadityanath

However, in Lucknow, on 21 June, these two worlds had an amalgamation of sorts through one of the most unlikely representatives.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath alongside Governor Ram Naik and Union home minister Rajnath Singh led the World Yoga Day celebrations with hundreds of yoga enthusiasts in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

While it was peculiar that Adityanath ditched his usual orange kurta to wear a trendy T-shirt for the celebrations, the fashion police observed a particular design that provided a bridge of sorts between football and yoga.

The saffron-enthusiast revealed an affinity for a Premier League club as his polo T-shirt proudly displayed the Liverpool crest.

This brazen admission of his allegiance to Liverpool will be a welcome relief for Adityanath supporters who were in the closet regarding their support for the Anfield-based club.

Considering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s deep-rooted hatred towards anything ‘Red’, this move by Adityanath will be seen as a change from the hardline politics espoused by the party and its CM.

Will this also see other leaders and party members expressing their affiliations to other football clubs in the world, like Manchester United (Red Devils) and Red Imps (Lincoln City)?

With Adityanath pledging his football affiliation to the Reds, there might be murmurs about his political affiliations that crop up in certain circles.

However, the political pundits can breathe a sigh of relief that even if Adityanath’s heart beats for the Reds, it is definitely mounted on a saffron canvas.

Adityanath's decision to come out as a Liverpool supporter also took social media by storm.

While some wished him best on his future endeavour

Some found a new meaning for the Liverpool's famous acronym YNWA

And some other pointed to the real reason why Mohamed Salah has reached the heights he has


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 19:11 PM

