Here’s all you need to know about the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo:

Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: When and where to watch SL vs IND Live Streaming 3rd ODI Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN: A buoyant Indian team would be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka as they take on the Lankans in their own backyard.

A tremendous fightback from Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw India pull off a jailbreak for the ages as they chased down 276 after reeling at 160/6. The 'never give up' attitude of the Indian cricket team was on display again as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

After being on top for the most part in the field, Sri Lanka couldn't apply sustained pressure. They were loose in the field as well. And things got heated up between the coach and the captain post the match. Such a loss could hamper the confidence. The team management will need to pick the players up and instill motivation ahead of the final ODI.

A more aggressive approach with the bat is the need of the hour. The batsmen haven't paced the innings well and ended up with sub-par totals.

India's top order would be looking to get back among runs after their failure in the last match. Their spinners will again be the main threat to the Sri Lankans. Since they have sealed the series, the team management might look to experiment and give some newcomers a chance to play in the final ODI.

The match is not just about pride for the home side. They would be looking to garner whatever points they can in the World Cup Super League table. As it is, they are lagging far behind and would need to up their ante big time in order to qualify directly from the table.

With confidence and momentum on their side, India start off favourites again.

When will the third Sri Lanka vs India ODI be played?

The third Sri Lanka vs India ODI will be played on Tuesday 20 July, 2021.

Where will the third ODI be played?

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and India will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the third ODI begin?

Sri Lanka vs India third ODI will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 2.30 pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India third ODI on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper),, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya