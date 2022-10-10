The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be hosted in India and it kicks off on 11 October. This is the first time India is hosting a women’s World Cup at any age level and the matches will be played across Bhubneshwar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

India have qualified for the 16-team tournament as hosts. This will be the first time India will participate in a women’s World Cup.

World Cup: India’s Astam Oraon who got a road built in her village

India fixtures:

India have been placed in Group A alongside Brazil, USA and Morocco.

Matches:

11 October: India vs USA – 8 PM IST

14 October: India vs Morocco – 8 PM IST

17 October: Brazil vs India – 8 PM IST

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

World Cup: Senior India captain Ashalata Devi’s message to Indian players

What is the venue for India matches?

India will be playing all their group matches in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubneshwar. If they qualify for the quarter-finals, the last eight matches are scheduled for Navi Mumbai and Goa.

World Cup: All you need to know

Where can we match India matches live?

All matches of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India. The matches can also be live streamed on the Voot Select app.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Click here to read more FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup stories

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.