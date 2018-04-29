You are here:
Hungarian Open: 'Lucky loser' Marco Cecchinato beats Italy's Andreas Seppi to cement place in final

Sports AFP Apr 29, 2018 15:36:43 IST

Budapest: Six days after being knocked out in the qualifying round, Italian 25-year-old Marco Cecchinato made the most of a reprieve to reach the Hungarian Open final on Saturday.

Cecchinato, ranked at 92 in the world, came from a set down to beat eighth-seeded compatriot Andreas Seppi 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to book a place his first final.

File image of Marco Cecchinato. Reuters

"It is very strange because I lost last week (in qualifying) and tomorrow I will play the final," said Cecchinato who earned a place in the main draw as a 'lucky loser' after Serbia's Laslo Djere pulled out with an injury.

"It was a tough match," Cecchinato told atpworldtour.com. "I know Andreas very well because we are friends, I have practised with him for so many years."

In Sunday's final, Cecchinato will meet either 2017 runner-up Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia or Australia's John Millman.

Their semi-final was level at a set apiece when bad light caused a suspension on Saturday.

