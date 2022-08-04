India vs Wales Highlights, Commonwealth Games Hockey: India beat Wales 4-1 with hat-trick from Harmanpreet

India vs Wales Hockey Highlights, CWG 2022: India progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Wales.

FP Sports August 04, 2022 20:15:44 IST
Commonwealth Games Live: India take on Wales in the Pool B fixture. Image: Hockey India

Highlights

20:13 (ist)

INDIA BEAT WALES 4-1!

The hooter goes and India have beaten Wales 4-1 in their fourth and final group game in Pool B. Harmanpreet Singh with a hat-trick and a fourth from Gurjant Singh. Gareth Furlong getting a consolation goal for Wales
20:03 (ist)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! India 4-1 Wales

Wales earn a penalty corner with five minutes to go. And this one is converted! Gareth Furlong gets the shot low and flat. It appears to be going straight at Pathak but gets a deflection from the defender on the post. Wales reduce the deficit to 1-4
19:53 (ist)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! INDIA LEAD 4-0

Gurjant Singh is on the scoresheet! Ball is lifted and played in the area. Questions of whether it was dangerous. Wales are convincined it is. But the only player it was dangerous for was a fellow India player which is not a problem. The video referral confirms the goal stands. And then a look whether the whistle had gone before or after the goal and it had indeed gone after the ball went in.
19:40 (ist)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! INDIA 3-0

PENALTY STROKE FOR INDIA! Kyriakides is adjudged to have illegally stopped the ball from going into the goal. Harmanpreet Singh steps up and he scores! INDIA LEAD 3-0! Hat-trick for Harmanpreet
19:02 (ist)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! INDIA 2-0

Harmanpreet doubles India's lead! This time he is gone for power and there is plenty on it. It beats the Wales defence and the keeper. That was a downright thunderbolt!
19:01 (ist)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! INDIA 1-0

Penalty corner India. Harmanpreet Singh doesn't thunder the ball like he does. This time he uses the angle to beat the goalkeeper and the Welsh defence. He plays it into the right corner. India lead!
18:33 (ist)

India's playing XI and bench

Here is how India are starting this game
18:05 (ist)

India vs Wales

India take on Wales in their fourth match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In the four matches, India thrashed Ghana 11-0 and Canada 8-0 while squandering a convincing 3-0 lead to play out a 4-4 draw with England. They top the standings in Pool B.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 04, 2022 - 20:18 (IST)

🇮🇳 INDIA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS! 

India will top Pool B unless 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England beat 🇨🇦 Canada by a margin of 15 goals or more. Canada have so far let in five, one and eight goals. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 20:13 (IST)

India vs Wales in numbers

Aug 04, 2022 - 20:13 (IST)

INDIA BEAT WALES 4-1!

The hooter goes and India have beaten Wales 4-1 in their fourth and final group game in Pool B. Harmanpreet Singh with a hat-trick and a fourth from Gurjant Singh. Gareth Furlong getting a consolation goal for Wales

Aug 04, 2022 - 20:07 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: India lead 4-1 in fourth quarter

Back-to-back penalty corners for India and nothing comes from either. Harmanpreet has one blocked by a foot and the next one is straight at the keeper

Aug 04, 2022 - 20:06 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: India lead 4-1 in fourth quarter

India almost guilty of letting the grip of the game, of relaxing a touch. After the goal, Benjamin Francis has a shot on goal. Pathak saves and it goes off the post

Aug 04, 2022 - 20:03 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! India 4-1 Wales

Wales earn a penalty corner with five minutes to go. And this one is converted! Gareth Furlong gets the shot low and flat. It appears to be going straight at Pathak but gets a deflection from the defender on the post. Wales reduce the deficit to 1-4

Aug 04, 2022 - 19:56 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: India lead 4-0 in fourth quarter

Wales earn a penalty corner. India review but it is quickly denied. Gareth Furlong gets the shot but it is saved by Pathak

Aug 04, 2022 - 19:53 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! INDIA LEAD 4-0

Gurjant Singh is on the scoresheet! Ball is lifted and played in the area. Questions of whether it was dangerous. Wales are convincined it is. But the only player it was dangerous for was a fellow India player which is not a problem. The video referral confirms the goal stands. And then a look whether the whistle had gone before or after the goal and it had indeed gone after the ball went in.

Aug 04, 2022 - 19:51 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: India lead 3-0 in fourth quarter

Akashdeep Singh hits the post after a great save from the Wales goalkeeper

Aug 04, 2022 - 19:47 (IST)

India vs Wales Live Score: India lead 3-0 after third quarter

India in a good spot at the moment and Wales have a monumental ahead of them to try and salvage something from here. But India have been guilty of messing up from good positions in the past so they'd be keen to keep the momentum

India vs Wales Hockey Live Score and Updates: Manpreet Singh-led Indian team are all but through to the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A win today against Wales, in their fourth and final group game, will assure them of top spot in Pool B. India currently sit top of the standings - ahead of England, Wales, Canada and Ghana. For Wales, a win would assure them of a place in the last-four. All to play for.

Commonwealth Games: India scheduleResultsMedals tally

On Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team produced a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0.

Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.

Updated Date: August 04, 2022 20:22:38 IST

