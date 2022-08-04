🇮🇳 INDIA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS!
India will top Pool B unless 🏴 England beat 🇨🇦 Canada by a margin of 15 goals or more. Canada have so far let in five, one and eight goals.
India vs Wales Hockey Highlights, CWG 2022: India progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Wales.
INDIA BEAT WALES 4-1!
The hooter goes and India have beaten Wales 4-1 in their fourth and final group game in Pool B. Harmanpreet Singh with a hat-trick and a fourth from Gurjant Singh. Gareth Furlong getting a consolation goal for Wales
India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! India 4-1 Wales
Wales earn a penalty corner with five minutes to go. And this one is converted! Gareth Furlong gets the shot low and flat. It appears to be going straight at Pathak but gets a deflection from the defender on the post. Wales reduce the deficit to 1-4
India vs Wales Live Score: GOAL! INDIA LEAD 4-0
Gurjant Singh is on the scoresheet! Ball is lifted and played in the area. Questions of whether it was dangerous. Wales are convincined it is. But the only player it was dangerous for was a fellow India player which is not a problem. The video referral confirms the goal stands. And then a look whether the whistle had gone before or after the goal and it had indeed gone after the ball went in.
India vs Wales Live Score: India lead 3-0 after third quarter
India in a good spot at the moment and Wales have a monumental ahead of them to try and salvage something from here. But India have been guilty of messing up from good positions in the past so they'd be keen to keep the momentum
India vs Wales Hockey Live Score and Updates: Manpreet Singh-led Indian team are all but through to the semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A win today against Wales, in their fourth and final group game, will assure them of top spot in Pool B. India currently sit top of the standings - ahead of England, Wales, Canada and Ghana. For Wales, a win would assure them of a place in the last-four. All to play for.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
On Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team produced a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0.
Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.
