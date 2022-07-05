India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live hockey score update Online - watch out india time, date of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. Live telecast

The first quarter ends goalless after all, despite several promising runs from both sets of forwards. The intent shown by both teams so far however, does indicate it won’t be long before the deadlock is broken.

CHINA SCORE! And this time the strike from Zheng Jiali is crystal clear and there are no doubts over that one. Lapse on the Indian defenders part as Jiali was left unmarked and she had enough room to smash this past Indian custodian Savita.

Halftime at third Pool B clash of the tournament, and China find themselves ahead by a single goal at the interval. The Indian defence made another slip-up in the final minute of the second quarter, but were able to keep the ball away from the goalpost this time around. India earlier had a goal disallowed after a visible deflection off the body of one of the forwards, and failed to convert a PC soon after.

India equalise in the dying seconds of the third quarter thanks to a solid strike by Vandana Katariya from a Penalty Corner! The Women in Blue are back and how! The ball deflected off the Chinese goalie’s left pad, but managed to sneak into the goalpost nevertheless!

China make a mess of a Penalty Corner as the ball goes well above Indian goalie Savita Punia. That would’ve bolstered China’s grip on the game had they been able to convert that.

Another green card for the Indians, this time for Sonika in the closing minutes of the third quarter following a rash challenge. She has to sit out for a couple of minutes now.

India go for a video referral after the ball goes past the goalkeeper, the Indians believing it to be a case of the ball deflecting off one of the defender’s bodies. The video umpire however, disagrees, and gives China a free hit instead. India lose their referral.

The goal certainly has done the confidence of the Indians players a world of good as they’re playing with a lot more intent at the moment, and have breached the shooting circle on a couple of occasions.

Less than five minutes to go, and India are still searching for the winner. Meanwhile Zheng Jiali, who gave China the lead earlier, has to sit out for five minutes after getting a yellow card.

A real boost for China as they get a PC in the dying minutes of the final quarter. Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia though, manages to deflect the ball clear of the post to maintain the 1-1 scoreline.

The hooter goes off one final time in this game as the third Pool B match of the ongoing World Cup ends in a 1-1 draw. Second time on the trot that India have been held to a 1-1 draw after a similar result in their opening game against England. Three matches have taken place in Pool B so far, and all of them have ended in draws.

“We play very well, but very disappointed. We played as a team, and as work hard as a team. We will keep an eye on the England-New Zealand game and draw our plans accordingly," says Indian forward Vandana Katariya after the game.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India’s second outing of the 2022 FIH Women’s World Cup. They’re currently second on the points table behind China, but will need a victory in their final outing against New Zealand if they are to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

The India women’s hockey team will look for nothing less than a victory when they take on Asian rivals China in their second match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 tournament on Tuesday.

Savita Punia-led India played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against England in their opening encounter. Isabelle Petter opened the scoring for England on Sunday, but Vandana Katariya cancelled out the opener to level the scores at the end of the second quarter. The rest of match witnessed an even contest but neither of the teams managed to find a winner in the second half of the contest.

In the 56th minute, India had the chance to take the lead. That was when Neha and Navjot worked within the D to help Sharmila find the deflection. Sharmila, though, missed out on the chance to take the lead after failing to connect the ball with the hockey stick.

Monika claimed India’s seventh penalty corner with less than five minutes to go, but England’s solid defence led by goalkeeper Maddie Hinch meant that they denied the goal for India.

In their previous match, China played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand, so it’s all to play for in the contest come Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup match:

When will the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China be played?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played on 5 July, 2022.

Where will the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China be played?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

What time will the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China start?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will begin at 8 pm (IST)

How can I watch the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China?

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 match between India and China will be telecast on Star Sports 3. It can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.