After a spirited defensive display against England in their campaign opener, the Indian women's team will aim for their first win in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 when they take on China in their second Pool B game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen on Tuesday.

India, eighth in world rankings, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia put in a clinical defensive shift against the world No 4 side holding them for a 1-1 draw. England were not afforded a single penalty corner in the entire match.

Yet, despite India's backline shining, it was England who scored first as Isabelle Petter scored in the eighth minute. India bounced back with a goal from Vandana Katariya in the 27th minute which came from a rebound on a penalty corner and goalscoring is an area where they will need to improve drastically to beat China.

India had seven penalty corners but only one yielded a goal while other attacking moves also went in vain.

"I think we started the game really well, creating a penalty corner in the opening minute. England were dangerous at times but we managed to play well on the ball and defended calmly most of the time. We were unlucky in our penalty corner execution and in the end, the two green cards disturbed our rhythm a little. Overall, I’m quite happy with our performance but also know we can be better in certain areas," Janneke Schopman had said after the match.

Skipper Savita, who made a couple of fine saves in the match, had also reflected on the lost chances.

"We knew it was going to be a high-pressure match, and I am happy that we showed great character on the pitch. I think we could have done better and converted our chances to win the match, nevertheless, we have picked up a valuable point against a very strong team. So, it's a positive start for us," the goalie had said.

Meanwhile, world number 13 China also held New Zealand to a 2-2 draw in their match on Sunday.

On the China game, the coach Schopman said: "China is a difficult team to beat, they have a very good PC setup and they also defend well. If we can play our own game we can hopefully create some opportunities."

India clearly start as favourites against China having beaten them twice in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches earlier this year.

On 5 July, India vs China match will be live on Star Sports First and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

