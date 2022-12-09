FIH Women's Nations Cup: India schedule, match timings, tournament format and live streaming details
As India get ready for the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup, here's all you need to know about the tournament.
The inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup is set to begin on 11 December in Valencia, Spain. The tournament will include eight teams and the final will be played on 17 December.
The significance of the tournament which is going to be hosted for a time is that the winner will qualify for Women’s FIFH Pro League 2023-24.
The Indian women’s team, who recently won the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, made their debut in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League as one-off special invitee after a number of countries pulled out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India put up an impressive campaign in their maiden appearance finishing behind Argentina and the Netherlands. The team will now be looking to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup to make their second FIH Pro League appearance in 2023-2024.
Here are more details about the FIH Women’s Nations Cup and the upcoming India campaign.
Format
Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play other teams in its respective group once. The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals.
Groups
India are grouped in pool B along with Chile, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the fray are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain who are grouped in pool A.
India’s matches (group games)
11 December 2022: India vs Chile | 7:45 PM IST
12 December 2022: India vs Japan | 7:45 PM IST
14 December 2022: India vs South Africa | 7:45 PM IST
Live streaming
The 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup be streamed live on FanCode App in India. Also, the matches will be shown live on Watch.Hockey
India squad
Goalkeepers:
1. Savita (Captain)
2.Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders:
3. Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)
4.Gurjit Kaur
5. Nikki Pradhan
6. Udita
7. Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders:
8. Nisha
9. Salima Tete
10. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
11. Monika
12. Neha
13. Sonika
14. Jyoti
15. Navjot Kaur
Forwards:
16. Vandana Katariya
17. Lalremsiami
18. Navneet Kaur
19. Sangita Kumari
20. Beauty Dungdung.
