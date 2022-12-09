The inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup is set to begin on 11 December in Valencia, Spain. The tournament will include eight teams and the final will be played on 17 December.

The significance of the tournament which is going to be hosted for a time is that the winner will qualify for Women’s FIFH Pro League 2023-24.

The Indian women’s team, who recently won the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, made their debut in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League as one-off special invitee after a number of countries pulled out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India put up an impressive campaign in their maiden appearance finishing behind Argentina and the Netherlands. The team will now be looking to win the FIH Women’s Nations Cup to make their second FIH Pro League appearance in 2023-2024.

Here are more details about the FIH Women’s Nations Cup and the upcoming India campaign.

Format

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play other teams in its respective group once. The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals.

Groups

India are grouped in pool B along with Chile, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the fray are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain who are grouped in pool A.

India’s matches (group games)

11 December 2022: India vs Chile | 7:45 PM IST

12 December 2022: India vs Japan | 7:45 PM IST

14 December 2022: India vs South Africa | 7:45 PM IST

Live streaming

The 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup be streamed live on FanCode App in India. Also, the matches will be shown live on Watch.Hockey

India squad

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita (Captain)

2.Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

3. Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)

4.Gurjit Kaur

5. Nikki Pradhan

6. Udita

7. Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders:

8. Nisha

9. Salima Tete

10. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

11. Monika

12. Neha

13. Sonika

14. Jyoti

15. Navjot Kaur

Forwards:

16. Vandana Katariya

17. Lalremsiami

18. Navneet Kaur

19. Sangita Kumari

20. Beauty Dungdung.

