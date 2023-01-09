India is all set to host the 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup from 13 January. The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will see Belgium defend their crown while Australia are considered the favourites for the crown.

Hosts India who last won the trophy in 1975 are also among the favourites but skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Co will have to produce their best hockey to clinch the world trophy come 29 January in front of their fans.

Australia’s last World Cup title saw the @Kookaburras score 6 goals in a final! Relive some of those goals from the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup. #5daystogo Follow all the updates from the #HWC2023 on https://t.co/3Tmw1e4ga5.@HockeyAustralia pic.twitter.com/JYK4fdCFM0 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 8, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about the event before the Hockey World Cup starts:

Dates

The 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup will start on 13 January and the final will be played on 29 January.

Venue

The 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup will be hosted by the Indian state of Odisha. The matches will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Teams and format

16 teams will take part in the Hockey World Cup. These teams have been divided into four pools consisting of four teams each.

Teams will play each other once in the pool stage and group winners will straight qualify for the quarter-finals. The second and third placed sides from each pool will compete in cross-overs from where four more teams will reach the quarter-finals.

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa.

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan.

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.

Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales.

Schedule (All timings in IST)

Match Date Time (IST) Venue Argentina vs South Africa 13-Jan-23 1:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Australia vs France 13-Jan-23 3:00 PM Bhubaneshwar England vs Wales 13-Jan-23 5:00 PM Rourkela India vs Spain 13-Jan-23 7:00 PM Rourkela New Zealand vs Chile 14-Jan-23 1:00 PM Rourkela Netherlands vs Malaysia 14-Jan-23 3:00 PM Rourkela Belgium vs Korea 14-Jan-23 5:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Germany vs Japan 14-Jan-23 7:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Spain vs Wales 15-Jan-23 5:00 PM Rourkela England vs India 15-Jan-23 7:00 PM Rourkela Malaysia vs Chile 16-Jan-23 1:00 PM Rourkela New Zealand vs Netherlands 16-Jan-23 3:00 PM Rourkela France vs South Africa 16-Jan-23 5:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Argentina vs Australia 16-Jan-23 7:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Korea vs Japan 17-Jan-23 5:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Germany vs Belgium 17-Jan-23 7:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Malaysia vs New Zealand 19-Jan-23 1:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Netherlands vs Chile 19-Jan-23 3:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Spain vs England 19-Jan-23 5:00 PM Bhubaneshwar India vs Wales 19-Jan-23 7:00 PM Bhubaneshwar Australia vs South Africa 20-Jan-23 1:00 PM Rourkela France vs Argentina 20-Jan-23 3:00 PM Rourkela Belgium vs Japan 20-Jan-23 5:00 PM Rourkela Korea vs Germany 20-Jan-23 7:00 PM Rourkela

1st quarter-final: 24 Jan 2023 at 4:30 PM (Bhubaneswar)

2nd quarter-final: 24 Jan 2023 at 7:00 PM (Bhubaneswar)

3rd quarter-final: 25 Jan 2023 at 4:30 PM (Bhubaneswar)

4th quarter-final: 25 Jan 2023 at 7:00 PM (Bhubaneswar)

1st semi-final: 27 Jan 2023 at 4:30 PM (Bhubaneswar)

2nd semi-final: 27 Jan 2023 at 7:00 PM (Bhubaneswar)

Final: 29 Jan 2023 at 7:00 PM (Bhubaneswar)

What are the ticket prices for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

The tickets for India matches are priced at Rs 500 for west stand, Rs 400 for east stand, and Rs 200 for north and south stand. For non-India matches, tickets are priced at Rs 500 for west stand, Rs 200 for east stand and Rs 100 for north and south Stand.

From the quarter-finals till the final in Bhubaneswar, tickets are priced at Rs 500 for west stand, Rs 400 for east stand and Rs 200 for north and south stand.

Where can we watch the World Cup on TV and online?

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be shown live on Star Sports Network channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Squads

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Australia

Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin

Argentina

Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro

France

Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément

South Africa

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayana Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Belgium

Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

South Korea

Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

Japan

Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam

New Zealand

Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon

Malaysia

Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin

Chile

Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

England

Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian

Spain

Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Past winners

Edition (Host) Winner 1971 (Spain) Pakistan 1973 (Netherlands) Netherlands 1975 (Malaysia) India 1978 (Argentina) Pakistan 1982 (India) Pakistan 1986 (England) Netherlands 1990 (Pakistan) Netherlands 1994 (Australia) Pakistan 1998 (Netherlands) Netherlands 2002 (Malaysia) Germany 2006 (Germany) Germany 2010 (India) Australia 2014 (Netherlands) Australia 2018 (India) Belgium 2023 (India) TBD

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.