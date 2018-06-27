Preview: Their campaign off to a dream start with back-to-back wins, India would look to continue the giant-slaying spree wn they take on world champions Australia in their third match of the FIH Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Wednesday .
In pursuit of their maiden Champions Trophy title in the 37th and final edition of the event, the Indians could not have asked for a better start, mauling arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 before stunning World No 2 and reigning Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening two games.
India are now leading the six-team standings with six points from two wins, just ahead of Australia (4 points). The top two teams in the round robin league will face each other in the summit clash on Sunday.
The Commonwealth Games debacle behind them, the Indians came out with new vigour and purpose here under new chief coach Harendra Singh, who swapped roles with Sjoerd Marijne as the women's team coach.
Under Harendra, who took over the role for the fourth time in his career, the Indian team looked a completely transformed side, desperate to make amends for the Gold Coast disaster.
Preferring to field youth alongside experience, Harendra has managed to instill confidence among the players and it is evident in India's impressive performances in the opening two games.
While the Indian strikers looked in imperious form, scoring brilliant field goals, the backline, the team's perennial concern, has also produced a stellar show and was rock solid against Pakistan and Argentina.
Young Dilpreet Singh has been phenomenal upfront along side Mandeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhayay but Ramanadeep Singh, who sustained a knee injury in the opening match, remains doubtful.
The midfield, under the talismanic Sardar Singh, too rose to the occasion and has been building good link-ups with the forwards, resulting in the field goals.
But the Kookaburras would not be easy to edge past given their record of rising to big challenges effortlessly.
Australia drew 3-3 with Belgium before beating Pakistan 2-1 to garner four points.
And when it comes to playing against India, they have always managed to be at their best.
In fact, it is Australia against whom India lost in a shoot-out in the final of the last Champions Trophy in London. And that result would definitely be on the Indian players' minds when they take the turf.
After facing Australia, India would take on Belgium on Thursday before drawing curtains to the round robin campaign with a match against hosts Netherlands on Saturday.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 20:25 PM
Highlights
20:23 (IST)
20:11 (IST)
The moment is gone.
Earlier Lalit couldn't smash it in.
And then Harman couldn't get the flick right.
20:10 (IST)
PC 9th.
20:09 (IST)
India need to create up front.
And they do.
India get their 9th PC. But Aus want a referral.
20:08 (IST)
Under 2 minutes left.
Australia lead 3-2.
20:07 (IST)
GOAL!
Harmanpreet slides it in. Finally a PC goal on the eighth attempt.
Scores cut to 2-3.
20:06 (IST)
PC 8 now.
20:06 (IST)
And it's the 7th PC. Defender takes the ball on feet.
20:05 (IST)
PC 6 coming up for India.
20:04 (IST)
Time running out now.
India pull out Sreejesh.
Eleven field players.
20:03 (IST)
Jarmanpreet Singh shot. Flashes wide.
20:02 (IST)
Five minutes left.
Australia lead 3-1.
An Indian goal can create pockets of pressure
19:59 (IST)
An Aussie goal at this stage will finish off the match.
But a Tim Brand deflection doesn't work.
19:58 (IST)
Australia ask for referral. Looking for a PC.
And they get their 7th PC.
19:57 (IST)
We are down to 7 minutes.
Australia lead 3-1.
Story of missed chances and turn overs.
19:56 (IST)
Dilpreet and Vivek make a hash of it with the Aussie goalie out of position.
19:55 (IST)
Jarmanpreet cross to Dilpreet is long.
Hasty India losing possession.
Australia lead 3-1.
19:54 (IST)
Australia has India pegged back.
Sardar giving the ball away easily.
Surprising that India has not played the aerial ball to forwards.
19:51 (IST)
Last Quarter.
Australia up 3-1.
Sunil finds space but flashes wide.
Goal is what India needs to put some pressure.
19:48 (IST)
End of the 3rd Q.
Australia lead 3-1.
Worst quarter for India.
Hardly made a dent on the Aussie defences.
19:47 (IST)
India need to build some advantage knowing Australia is down by a man.
But Lalit loses the ball and gives a counter to Australia.
19:45 (IST)
Sreejesh makes a save of a Mitton shot.
Jake Harvie gets a yellow.
Australia down to ten men.
19:43 (IST)
To get some belief back, India will need to score.
19:43 (IST)
It's been a crazy kind of a match. Both teams at times without a structure.
But the Aussies have controlled with less mistakes.
19:42 (IST)
Manpreet and Sardar now need to control the midfield.
Otherwise this game is gone.
Apart from fatigue, the scoreline is staring them in the face.
Australia lead 3-1.
19:41 (IST)
Sreejesh saves a direct flick. Defence clears it.
19:40 (IST)
Australia get their 6th PC.
The momentum is with Australia.
They could easily build on the lead now.
19:38 (IST)
Indian defence is playing up.
But that offensive is not being created.
Too hasty.
Sunil gives away a free turn-over.
19:37 (IST)
India need a goal to build up some momentum.
They are giving away free balls to the Aussies.
That compactness in the match against Argentina is missing today.
19:36 (IST)
At the moment, the game is going away from India.
Mistakes piling up.
Errors in the half.
They are under tremendous pressure to defend.
19:34 (IST)
Australia have their 5th PC.
19:33 (IST)
GOAL!
Trent Mitton deflects in off a Craig hit.
Australia lead 3-1
19:30 (IST)
Australia will try and take advantage of the numbers.
They have 2-3 minutes to get a goal as India will defend.
19:29 (IST)
India have two players in the sin zone.
Sunil with a green card and now Manpreet has been sent off with a yellow which seems like an infrongement from the 2nd Q. Weird!!!
19:26 (IST)
Teams coming out now for the 3rd Q.
19:26 (IST)
India will have to equalise early in the 3rd quarter and put Australia under some pressure.
But more than that they have hold and not give away possession.
Giving away turn overs is leading to counters', stretching the Indian players to constantly run back and defend.
19:21 (IST)
At the break, Australia are ahead 2-1 in this crucial encounter.
India have blown 5 PC's. Australia had 4.
India has created more circle entries.
And they need to make that presence count.
19:18 (IST)
Tempers rising in the heat.
Sunil and an Aussie get the green card.
Australia lead 2-1.
19:17 (IST)
Off an counter, Manpreet fires in and the Aussie GK Tyler is alert to take it on the pads.
19:16 (IST)
Brilliant stop by Sreejesh. Stops Blake Govers flick.
19:15 (IST)
After India had cleared the PC, Australia want a referral for a back stick.
And they get the 4th PC.
Dangerous.
19:13 (IST)
PC 3 for Australia.
Surender pulls the ball away over the line. That's an infringement.
19:12 (IST)
Under 5 mins left in the 2nd Q.
India need an equaliser.
They are dominating on the counter.
But missing out on PC's and sharp chances in the circle.
19:10 (IST)
Harmanpreet tries for an indirect but Mandeep has moved too ahead for the deflection.
5 PC's gone up in smoke.
19:09 (IST)
5th PC for India.
19:08 (IST)
India have gone or a referral.
They are looking for a PC.
19:07 (IST)
In fact, the first flick by Trent Mittton hit the post and came back into play.
19:06 (IST)
Two brilliant saves by Sreejesh keeps the Aussies out.