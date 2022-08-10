Haryana and Punjab contributed as many as 46 medal-winners to India's tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Athletes who were born in Haryana and Punjab contributed most to India's medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 28 of the medallists across individual and team sports came from Haryana while 18 were born in Punjab.

Most of the wrestlers come from Haryana - a popular belt for producing and nurturing athletes. India won 12 medals in wrestling with Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Mohit Grewal, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Naveen, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra all hailing from Haryana.

The anomalies being Pooja Gehlot and Muzaffarnagar-born Divya Kakran, currently embroiled in a tussle with the Delhi state government, over not getting the desired support when she was coming up. To add insult to injury, her credentials for even representing Delhi were questioned on Twitter.

Multiple members of the Indian women's hockey team also hail from Haryana. Savita Punia, Udita Duhan, Nisha Warsi, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti and Sonika Tandi all come from the territory that gained statehood in 1966.

If wrestlers predominantly come from Haryana, Punjab dominates when it comes to the hockey teams. Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh and Gurjit Kaur come from Punjab.

After Haryana and Punjab, the next states to contribute most athletes are: Uttar Pradesh (9), Jharkhand, Maharashtra (7), Kerala (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Manipur, Telangana (5).

At the other end of the spectrum, the states with one medal winners are Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

India won 22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes for a combined 61 medals at the quadrennial event in the United Kingdom.

