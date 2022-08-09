India

Two-time CWG medallist woman wrestler leaves Arvind Kejriwal govt with egg on face

Responding to AAP's claims that she had not played for Delhi, Divya Kakran shared a certificate from the Wrestling Federation of India stating that she represented the capital city

FP Staff August 09, 2022 20:25:24 IST
Two-time CWG medallist woman wrestler leaves Arvind Kejriwal govt with egg on face

CWG medallist Divya Kakran. Image: ABVP/Twitter

New Delhi: Wrestler Divya Kakran, who clinched a bronze medal in the 65kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday hit back at the AAP government in Delhi for saying that she had not played for the National Capital.

Responding to AAP's Sourabh Bhardawaj, Kakran shared a picture of a certificate on Twitter.

The certificate from the Wrestling Federation of India from June 2019, stated that she represented Delhi in freestyle and Greco Roman style at the 19th Female Senior National Wrestling Championship.

She added that she can upload certificates "showing that she won 17 Gold medals" for Delhi.

Kakran slammed Delhi govt over failed promises

Kakran lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not receiving any prize money or any support from the government.

In another tweet, she said, "I request you to honour me in the same way as you honor other players who despite being from Delhi also play for other states."

Kakran also shared a video from 2018, when she had made a similar request to the Delhi Chief Minister during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from CWG success in Gold Coast. She had won a bronze in the 2018 edition as well. “It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then and it remains the same now,” Kakran tweeted.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks, the AAP government in a statement said," The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future."

"Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," the statement added.

Kakran defeated Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie 2-0 in the medal match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday. This was Kakran's second medal at the Commonwealth Games. The wrestler also has two gold medals to her name in the Asian Championships, and finished third in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palmbarg in the 68kg category.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 09, 2022 20:27:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district
India

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district

Kejriwal will also address the media in Vadodara. Earlier on Saturday he interacted with traders in Jamnagar and heard problems faced by the state's business community

Gujarat Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises sops for tribals
India

Gujarat Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal promises sops for tribals

Kejriwal also guaranteed that Gujarat's tribal advisory committee would be headed by a person from the community instead of the chief minister, as has been the case in the state

There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting with L-G
India

There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting with L-G

The LG had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on 1 August