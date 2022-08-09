Two-time CWG medallist woman wrestler leaves Arvind Kejriwal govt with egg on face

Responding to AAP's claims that she had not played for Delhi, Divya Kakran shared a certificate from the Wrestling Federation of India stating that she represented the capital city

New Delhi: Wrestler Divya Kakran, who clinched a bronze medal in the 65kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday hit back at the AAP government in Delhi for saying that she had not played for the National Capital.

Responding to AAP's Sourabh Bhardawaj, Kakran shared a picture of a certificate on Twitter.

The certificate from the Wrestling Federation of India from June 2019, stated that she represented Delhi in freestyle and Greco Roman style at the 19th Female Senior National Wrestling Championship.

2011 se 2017 tak me delhi se khelti thi ye raha certificate delhi sate ka !

Ager apko abhi bhi yakin nahi to delhi sate se 17 Gold h mere vo certificate bhi upload karu https://t.co/0PXYp7NWR0 pic.twitter.com/H7dwTWsSx7 — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 9, 2022

She added that she can upload certificates "showing that she won 17 Gold medals" for Delhi.

Kakran slammed Delhi govt over failed promises

Kakran lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not receiving any prize money or any support from the government.

मेडल की बधाई देने पर दिल्ली के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद मेराआपसे एक निवेदन है की मै पिछले 20 साल से दिल्ली मे रह रही हू ओर यही अपने खेल कुश्ती का अभ्यास कर रही हू परंतुअब तक मुझे राज्य सरकारसे किसी तरह की कोई इनाम राशि नही दी गई न कोई मदद दी गई @ArvindKejriwal — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 7, 2022

In another tweet, she said, "I request you to honour me in the same way as you honor other players who despite being from Delhi also play for other states."

Kakran also shared a video from 2018, when she had made a similar request to the Delhi Chief Minister during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from CWG success in Gold Coast. She had won a bronze in the 2018 edition as well. “It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then and it remains the same now,” Kakran tweeted.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks, the AAP government in a statement said," The Delhi government respects all sportspersons of the country and prays for their bright future."

"Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," the statement added.

Kakran defeated Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie 2-0 in the medal match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday. This was Kakran's second medal at the Commonwealth Games. The wrestler also has two gold medals to her name in the Asian Championships, and finished third in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palmbarg in the 68kg category.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.