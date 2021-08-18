'I have asked Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head the centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics.'

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar wants to set up a centre of excellence for athletes and wants Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to head it.

"We are thinking of making the state a hub of sports. It will only happen if all such athletes play their part in it and take it as their responsibility. India has got the 48th position for the first time in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. But we are not satisfied with the position. We will try to push the ranking forward to be among the top countries of the world," Khattar was quoted by ANI.

"I have asked Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to head the centre of excellence to groom athletes for the Olympics. We want to make Haryana a hub of sports," he said to reporters after a meeting with Neeraj.

Neeraj, who clinched India's first medal in the track and field event at the Olympics, said he will do his best to promote sports in the country and currently his sights are set on winning a medal for India at the world championships next year.