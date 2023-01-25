Shardul Thakur had a brilliant day in the office as India defeated New Zealand by 90 runs on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 ODI series sweep. Shardul took three wickets as India restricted the Kiwis to 295 in a chase of a 386-run target. Before that, Shardul also scored a quickfire 25 off 17 balls to help India post a mammoth total. He also forged a 54-run partnership with Hardik Pandya who smashed a blazing fifty to provide the necessary late flourish to the innings.

After India’s win, former coach Ravi Shastri spoke to Hardik about the match and also discussed his partnership with Shardul. Shastri asked Hardik who was giving the advice during the partnership.

Hardik had a laugh at the question and revealed that it was he who was “dictating the terms” in the middle.

“Luckily, I was glad Shardul has faith in me and lets me dictate the terms inside. But he always has his point and I always try to listen, but at the end of the day, because of his faith in me, he does what I exactly want. So, in our partnership, it was combined but I’m grateful to Shardul for listening to me!” Pandya said.

With ODIs now over, India will shift their focus to the T20Is against New Zealand which starts on 27 January in Ranchi. Matches will also be played in Lucknow (29 January) and Ahmedabad (1 February).

Hardik will be captaining India in the T20Is as Rohit Sharma has been rested. Hardik was also named the captain during the Sri Lanka T20I series earlier this year with Rohit also missing that assignment.

Hardik who won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with debutants Gujarat Titans is seen as a long-term India captain in the T20Is.

