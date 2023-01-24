Photos

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue complete ODI series sweep with demolishing victory in Indore

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of the ODI series against New Zealand with a 90-run win in the final match in Indore. Check out some photos from the match.

FirstCricket Staff January 24, 2023 23:02:20 IST
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill starred as hosts India romped to a 90-run win over New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, to complete the 3-0 sweep of the ODI series. Sportzpics
India were asked to bat first after the Kiwis won the toss. Rohit Sharma ended his three-year century drought in ODIs, notching up his 30th ODI ton. AP
Shubman Gill continued his fine form, registering his second century of the series. He finished as the ODI series top run-scorer, with 360 runs. Sportzpics
Hardik Pandya played a knock of 54 off 38 balls. India posted 385/9 after having been put to bat first. Sportzpics
Blair Tickner finished with figures of 3/76 from 10 overs. Sportzpics
Devon Conway’s knock of 138 eventually went in vain for the Black Caps. Sportzpics
Shardul Thakur registered figures of 3/45 from six overs, even getting rid of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham off two consecutive balls. Sportzpics
