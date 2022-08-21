Usain Bolt may have put down his sprinting spikes in 2017, but his record will continue to dominate the running world for many years to come.

The Olympics and the World Championships are the pinnacles of success for any track and field athlete, and nobody in history has even come close to Usain Bolt's level of dominance in these competitions. In both the Olympics and the World Championships, Bolt owns the records for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 metres. But when it comes to demonstrating the Jamaican sprinter's utter dominance at these important competitions, these achievements are simply tip of the iceberg.

Following a lacklustre performance at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Bolt accomplished a feat that no other sprinter in history has achieved: winning gold in the 100m and 200m races at three consecutive Olympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio de Janeiro 2016). Bolt broke both the 100m and 200m world records in Beijing, making him the first sprinter since fellow Jamaican Don Quarrie in 1976 to simultaneously hold both records.

Additionally, Bolt had won the 4x100m gold medal in each of the three Olympics, but was regrettably denied the Beijing medal in 2017 as teammate Nesta Carter tested positive in a doping test. He won every gold medal available in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events from 2009 to 2015, with the exception of the 100m in the 2011 edition in South Korea, where he was disqualified for a false start.

Bolt is the most decorated male athlete in World Championships history with 11 gold medals. He may have put down his sprinting spikes in 2017, but Bolt's record will continue to dominate the running world for many years to come. Today, on his 36th birthday, let's take a look at Usain Bolt's record-breaking runs:

100m world record at IAAF World Championships 2009

At the 2009 IAAF World Championships, Usain Bolt clocked an astounding 9.58 seconds to set the current 100-meter world record. During the race, Usain Bolt ran with an average ground speed of 37.58 km/h and a top speed of 44.72 km/h in the 60-80 m stretches, both respectable times for the fastest man in the world.

200m world record at IAAF World Championships 2009

The 200m sprint was Usain Bolt's pet event. He broke the 200m world record at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. The Jamaican beat his previous best of 19.30 seconds recorded at the 2008 Beijing Olympics to win gold after clocking 19.19 seconds.

4x100m Relay world record at London Olympics 2012:

Over the past 20 years, Jamaican teams have completely dominated the men's 4x100-meter relay, and Usain Bolt has played a significant role in their outstanding success. At the London 2012 Olympics, the Jamaican team consisting of Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Nesta Carter, and Michael Frater broke the previous 4x100m men's relay record. They topped their own best of 37.04 seconds from the 2011 World Championships by clocking 36.85 seconds in the 2012 Olympic final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.