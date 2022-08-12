On this day in 2017: Usain Bolt's adieu to track after painful defeat in World Championships

The full-house London Stadium was all set to watch the great sprinter do his iconic ‘To the world’ pose one last time before bidding goodbye to the track.

Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s momentous career ended in an extraordinary drama. With the world expecting it to be a triumphant finish, the racer pulled up with an injury on the anchor leg of his very last race - the 4x100 metres relay final at the World Championships on 12 August 2017.

The full-house London Stadium was all set to watch the great sprinter do his iconic ‘To the world’ pose one last time before bidding goodbye to the track. While competing for the Jamaican team, Usain Bolt suffered a cramp in his left hamstring right after taking the baton from his teammate and failed to breach the finish line.

During the race, Usain Bolt was a few metres adrift of the two leaders when he stopped abruptly and began hobbling before crashing onto the track. His unfortunate injury hit the crowd hard even after Great Britain went on to win the race while America and Japan came second and third respectively.

When the British racers were celebrating the feat, the fastest man was seen sitting with his head in his hands. His facial expression was reflecting the pain. The medics arranged a wheelchair for him but the great entertainer was not in the mood to leave his favourite track on that.

Surrounded by his worried fellow racers - Omar McLeod, Julian Forte, and Yohan Blake, Bolt was determined to finish the last race of his career and limped the last 30 metres to reach the line. However, the result recorded that Jamaica failed to finish the race. His painful exit might be a brutal reminder that anything can happen in live sports.

The eleven-time World Champion won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m Relay golds consecutively from 2009 to 2015 with the exception of his false start in 2011’s 100m race. During his unparalleled career, he bagged as many as 8 Olympic Gold medals. He is the only sprinter in the world to win the 100m and 200m events in three consecutive Olympics (2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio).

