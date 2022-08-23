Today on his 44th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at Kobe Bryant’s top five games.

Kobe Bryant is part of the basketball Pantheon. After making his NBA debut in 1996, Bryant became a sensation who transcended the sport. From that moment on until his retirement in 2016, he provided highlight after highlight with mind-blowing point scoring feats. The ‘Black Mamba’ won 5 NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers shattering many scoring records. The legendary player and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died a helicopter crash on 26 January 2020.

Today on his 44th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at Kobe Bryant’s top 5 games:

81 points vs Toronto Raptors ( 22 January, 2006):



Kobe was in the zone against the Raptors. He scored 81 points, putting him next only to Wilt Chamberlain monumental 100-point match in 1962. The Lakers defeated the Raptors 122-104 thanks to 42 minutes of sheer brilliance from their superstar. Kobe showed efficiency during his outburst, shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

65 points vs Portland Trail Blazers (16 March 2007):



Kobe demolished the Trail Blazers at Staples Center. His team defeated the Portland 116-111, thanks to the point guard’s 65 points. Kobe made eight three-pointers while shooting 23 of 39, including 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

62 points vs Dallas Mavericks (20 December 2005):



When Kobe Bryant erupts, three’s no stopping him, ask Dallas Mavericks. It took him just three quarters to humiliate the Texas side. In Los Angeles, Bryant outscored Dallas 62-61 at the end of the third quarter as the Lakers easily won 112-90. One of the top teams that year, the Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Miami Heat. The irrepressible Kobe Bryant, who shot 18 of 31 from the field and 22 of 25 from the free-throw line, though, thoroughly embarrassed the Mavericks. He didn't even play in the entire fourth quarter.

30 points vs Orlando Magic (NBA Finals, 14 June 2009):



The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2009 NBA Championship on June 14, 2009, thanks in large part to the late NBA superstar. Kobe Bryant won the Finals MVP. Bryant led the team to their 15th League title with 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field, against Orlando Magic.

60 points vs Utah Jazz (13 April 2016):



The only way Bryant understood how to say goodbye to basketball was with an exclamation point. In a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center, Bryant scored 60 points to finish off a legendary career. Bryant recorded his first 50-point performance since February 2009 by scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter.