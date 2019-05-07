Golf great Tiger Woods gets US' highest civilian honour as President Trump hails him as 'global symbol of American excellence, devotion, and drive'

Tiger Woods has been bestowed with America's highest civilian honour by President Donald Trump who described the ace golfer as a "true legend" in the history of world sports who staged an "amazing comeback" to win his fifth Masters title last month.

The 43-year-old, who won the Masters at Augusta in April, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House Rose Garden ceremony where he was given a standing ovation.

He is only the fourth and the youngest golfer ever to have received the highest American civilian award.

Calling Woods "a global symbol of American excellence, devotion, and drive," the president said, "Tiger's determination and work ethic drove golf to new heights of athletic competition and popularity."

Trump praised Woods as "one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports."

Trump said, "We were in the presence of a true legend" who is "also a great person, a great guy".

"We can't wait to see what's next, Tiger," said Trump, an avid golfer, and owner of several golf courses around the world.

Trump recalled Woods' historic career from 1997 to his 2019 Masters win, including his injuries and miraculous comeback.

When the President discussed the 2019 Masters win, he also noted that Woods' run broke television records that day.

"Congratulations again on your amazing comeback and your amazing life and for giving sports fans everywhere a lifetime of memories," Trump said.

Woods choked up as he thanked his mother, his two children, his girlfriend, and his caddy during the ceremony on Monday in the White House Rose Garden.

"You've seen the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, and I would not be in this position without all of your help," Woods said, who dominated the sport for more than a decade.

He won his first major in nearly 11 years at last month's Masters Tournament, a comeback that captivated the sporting world.

Woods's Masters victory in April was his 15th major championship, during which he weathered a marital infidelity scandal that ended in divorce, a debilitating spine injury, an addiction to prescription painkillers and grave doubts about his athletic longevity.

Trump has long been a fan and recently, a business partner of Woods. He announced his decision to give the award to Woods in a tweet, after Woods won the Masters tournament last month, his first major title since the 2008 US Open, capping a remarkable comeback from personal turmoil and physical injuries.

Trump praised Woods' "relentless will to win, win, win".

"These qualities embody the American spirit of pushing boundaries and defying limits," Trump said.

He also praised him as a "devoted philanthropist," noting, "That's how I first met Tiger." He added, "We are inspired by everything you've become."

According to ESPN, Woods is the 33rd sports figure and the fourth golfer to be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

At the age of 43, he is by far the youngest living sports figure to be honoured.

The other golfers were Arnold Palmer, 74, in 2004; Jack Nicklaus, 65, in 2005; and Charlie Sifford, 92, in 2014. Sifford was the first African American to play on the PGA tour.

Woods burst onto the professional golf scene in 1996 at age 20 and has won 15 Majors titles, second only to Nicklaus' 18 wins.

The Medal of Freedom is America's highest honour for civilian accomplishment. President Truman first established the medal to honour extraordinary civilian accomplishments related to World War II. President Kennedy re-established the medal by executive order in 1963.

Presidents can award the medal to any person, living or dead, who has made "an especially meritorious contribution" to the security or national interest of the United States, world peace, or to a significant public or private endeavour.

Presidents typically award the medal of freedom in groups during public ceremonies. It cannot be revoked. Notable past recipients include Walter Cronkite, Chuck Yeager, Colin Powell, Bill Gates, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron, and Warren Buffett.

In November 2018, President Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Roger Staubach, Miriam Adelson, Babe Ruth, and Elvis Presley, among others.

