German Open: Argentina's Leonardo Mayer downs compatriot Diego Schwartzman to enter semi-finals

Sports Reuters Jul 28, 2018 09:04:07 IST

Two-time champion Leonardo Mayer overpowered his fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the German Tennis Championships on Friday.

File image of Leonardo Mayer. Reuters

The decider saw six breaks of serve but it was the 2014 and 2017 winner Mayer who took control to secure a victory in two hours and 14 minutes.

Second seed Schwartzman, who struggled to find his serving rhythm and recorded eight double faults, fell short at the quarter-finals stage in Hamburg for a second consecutive year.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 09:04 AM

