German Open: Argentina's Leonardo Mayer downs compatriot Diego Schwartzman to enter semi-finals

Two-time champion Leonardo Mayer overpowered his fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the German Tennis Championships on Friday.

The decider saw six breaks of serve but it was the 2014 and 2017 winner Mayer who took control to secure a victory in two hours and 14 minutes.

Second seed Schwartzman, who struggled to find his serving rhythm and recorded eight double faults, fell short at the quarter-finals stage in Hamburg for a second consecutive year.