Gagan Narang misses out on medal, Anil Kumar excels at KSS Memorial Shooting Championship

New Delhi: After topping the charts in the qualification round, London Olympics bronze medalist Gagan Narang missed out on a medal in the 10-metre Air Rifle category as Madhya Pradesh's Anil Kumar annexed the gold on day two of the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship here.

Anil started off on the right foot and maintained his grip to score 246.7, while Air Force's Manoj Dalal scored 245.2 to take the second spot. Manoj's teammate from the Air Force also looked in great touch as he clinched the bronze with a 224.6.

In the 10-metre Air Rifle Youth Men category, Aishwarya Tomar of Madhya Pradesh had thought he done enough to clinch the gold with a 249.9, but Sahu Mane of Maharashtra shot to glory with a narrow difference of .2 on the cumulative score line (251.1). Rajasthan's Yashwardan settled for bronze with a 229.9.

Para-shooter and last year's defending champion of the 10-metre Air Rifle (IPC) Standing Championship (Para), Swaroop Unhalkar of Maharashtra, defended his title with a score of 608.5.