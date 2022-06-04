Iga Swiatek continued her unbeaten run to 35 matches after beating Coco Gauff in the French Open final. She's not lost a match since February.

Paris: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek's victory over Gauff on Saturday allowed her to add to the 2020 trophy she won in Paris. That made her the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.

Swiatek’s last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

A look at the top stats from Swiatek's win over Gauff:

# Swiatek is only the fifth top seed in the past 25 years to triumph in Paris

# Swiatek has extended her unbeaten streak to 35 matches. Only eight players have achieved streaks this long - Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Margaret Court, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Venus Williams and Serena Williams and it is the joint third-best since the start of 1990

# Swiatek has won 16 of her past 17 matches against women from the United States, with the only defeat during this time coming at the hands of Danielle Collins in the semifinals of this year’s Australian Open. Through this fortnight she beat three Americans - Alison Riske, Jessica Pegula and Gauff

16 Active Major Champs on WTA 10/16 have won ATLEAST 2 Majors pic.twitter.com/45etrvhIc8 — Vansh (@vanshv2k) June 4, 2022

Iga Swiatek has now won 18 consecutive sets in finals, has not lost more than 5 games in her last 9 finals. 2022 RG: 61 63

2022 Rome: 62 62

2022 Stuttgart: 62 62

2022 Miami: 64 60

2022 IW: 64 61

2022 Doha: 62 60

2021 Rome: 60 60

2021 Adelaide: 62 62

2020 RG: 64 61 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022

# Only nine women in the Open Era have won multiple titles in Paris. Swiatek joins them and becomes the fourth-youngest multiple Roland-Garros champion in the Open Era, behind only Seles, Graf and Evert

# Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is the youngest multiple major winner since Maria Sharapova captured her second Slam aged 19 at the US Open in 2006

Iga Swiatek is the 10th woman in the Open Era to win multiple titles at #RolandGarros. At 21, she is the 4th youngest multiple Roland Garros champion in the Open Era, behind only Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf and Chris Evert. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2022

# Swiatek has now won six titles in arow. She's triumphed this season at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome. The last woman to win six in a row was Justine Henin in 2007-08 (Toronto, US Open, Stuttgart, Zurich, WTA Finals, Sydney)

# Swiatek will remain the World No 1 player when the rankings are updated on Monday. She has more than double the points of World No 2 Barbora Krejcikova. Next week will be her 10th at the summit, one behind Venus Williams in 24th place on the all-time list

6 - Iga #Swiatek is the 2nd player in the 2000s to win six titles in the first six months of the year (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros) after Serena Williams in 2013 (Brisbane, Miami, Charleston, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros). Begin.@WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/ZEkLNW9p9g — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 4, 2022

# Swiatek's record in 2022: 42-3 match wins, 6 titles, 16-0 on clay, 10-1 in three set wins

# Head-to-head: Swiatek now has a 3-0 record against Gauff with all three wins coming in straight sets

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

