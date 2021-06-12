Here are all the live streaming details about French Open 2021 women's singles final between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova

The French Open women’s singles final will feature Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against Barbora Krejcikova with Saturday's winner becoming a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Pavlyuchenkova is a 29-year-old from Russia participating in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. That is the most appearances at majors for any woman in the professional era before reaching the final of one.

Krejcikova is a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who is unseeded and playing in only her fifth singles main draw at any Slam tournament. But she does already own two Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles and advanced to the final of that event in Paris with partner Katerina Siniakova.

The last woman to win both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros in the same year was Mary Pierce in 2000.

“It’s tough to really talk about it right now. I don’t know. It’s been a long road. I had my own long, special road,” the Russian said on Thursday after beating Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 in the semi-finals. “Everybody has different ways. I don’t know. I’m just happy I’m in the final. Trying to enjoy.”

Here are the live streaming details about the match:

When is the women's singles final of the French Open 2021?

The women's final will get underway on Saturday, 12 June.

At what time will the match take place?

French Open women's singles final between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova will start at 6.30 PM IST at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris.

Where can I watch the match on TV?

The French Open women's singles final will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the 2021 French Open semi-finals online?

The semi-finals can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on Firstpost.

With inputs from AP